Jamaica Named Destination of the Month by ALG Vacations

Continuing to expand on a successful partnership, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has once again teamed up with ALG Vacations® (ALGV) to incentivize travel advisors to book their clients to the destination with ALGV’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ Destination Feature campaign, this month featuring Jamaica.

“Jamaica has had a strong start to the year with record-breaking visitation, including more than 1.6 million airline seats bringing visitors to the island, and we are eager to collaborate on this campaign with ALGV to further enhance this upward trajectory,” said Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “As we head into an exciting season driven by expanded infrastructures, new hotel developments, and annual events, this campaign is launching at a pivotal moment—perfectly positioned to amplify our momentum and drive exceptional results.”

“We are very pleased to be ALGV’s ‘Destination of the Month’, which will allow advisors and their clients the opportunity to access some of the best savings on upcoming trips to Jamaica,” said Francine Carter Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, Jamaica Tourist Board.

“It has been an honor to collaborate with ALG Vacations® in promoting travel to our island, and we deeply value their continued support as a trusted partner.”

For travel advisors booking with Apple Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, Southwest Vacations®, Travel Impressions® or United Vacations® for their clients now through May 1, 2025, for travel to Jamaica now through March 31, 2026, can earn up to 5000 WAVES™ bonus points at select hotels. In addition, advisors will receive up to $1,000 in groups credit in Jamaica by booking a contracted group reservation by May 1, 2025, for travel through December 15, 2026, participating hotels in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, their clients will receive up to $300 off Jamaica hotel and air package bookings, valid for travel now through March 31, 2026. A 3-night minimum stay is required, and other restrictions may apply. Bonus points can be combined with other supplier offers.

Plus, clients can enjoy up to $100 savings for new United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, or JetBlue Airways premium cabin air-and-hotel package bookings from all origins to Jamaica made by December 31, 2025, for travel until December 15, 2026.

For more information about ALGV, please visit algvacations.com.

For more information about Jamaica, go to visitjamaica.com.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at visitjamaica.com/blog/.