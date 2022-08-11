Jamaica Mourns Passing of Former Tourism Minister

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is lamenting the passing of former Minister of State for Tourism, Dr. Henry “Marco” Brown.

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is lamenting the passing of former Minister of State for Tourism, Dr. Henry “Marco” Brown.

While expressing condolences to the family of the former State Minister, Mr. Bartlett said “Marco was truly a committed family man and lover of life.”

He outlined that “Marco served as Minister of State for Tourism throughout the Jamaica Labor Party’s (JLP) two terms in the 1980s and played his part in building the tourism product with great care, especially water sports and community tourism.”

The Minister added:

“Jamaica has lost a tourism trailblazer who helped to lay the foundations of the sector on which we continue to build.”

“He has made a significant contribution to the tourism industry and his insight and dynamism will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Bartlett also lauded the former State Minister for his work in the political arena. Minister Bartlett said, “He had an indomitable will to fight for the people of Southern St. James, as well as the then Central St. James constituency, in which he served as a Councilor under Dr. Herbert Eldemire, who served as Minister of Health from 1962 to 1972.”

Dr. Brown was also hailed for his contribution to education in the parish of St. James. “He was also passionate about early childhood education and built basic schools in several communities in the now East Central St. James constituency, and for this he must be commended,” Mr. Bartlett noted.

“His contribution to nation building will never be erased. Condolences to his son Hank and his other relatives and friends. May his soul rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon him,” Minister Bartlett added.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News