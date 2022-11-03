Jamaica launches new “Come Back” ad campaign

“In Jamaica, we’ve been recording arrivals that exceed pre-Covid levels, demonstrating that our travel sector is resilient and so are travelers,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, commenting on the global tourism industry as it continues to rebound from the pandemic. “While everyone has been impacted by the pandemic, we want to let everyone know that Jamaica is good for the spirit. Therefore, it is the ideal destination to help people rediscover their own sense of adventure, natural curiosity, human connection and ultimately realize their most valuable human potential.”



Created by the Jamaica Tourist Board’s advertising agency of record, Accenture Song, the campaign showcases Jamaica’s picturesque natural attractions and its friendly, welcoming people working together to help visitors live their best lives. The campaign was filmed utilizing over 50 local Jamaican crew members across locations in Jamaica spanning from Portland to St. Ann. Real couples and a real family were cast for the campaign so it would portray an authentic experience. Campaign music is also an original score created by Jamaican music producers.



“We felt it was important to really show people what Jamaica is all about and what differentiates it from other competitive destinations,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White. “While we have plenty of sun, sea, and sand, it’s our uniquely Jamaican culture from our music to our food to our people that really distinguishes us.”

“It’s the reason travelers choose to come here – so they can experience and connect with our vibe that comes alive.”



The approach was to create aspirational itineraries tailored to three personas – Adventure Seekers representing a younger demographic discovering Jamaica for the first time, Family Planners representing the young family demographic experiencing a long-anticipated family vacation, and Seasoned Travelers representing an older demographic that has likely visited Jamaica previously. The itineraries are each designed to highlight an array of adventurous, romantic, luxurious, fun and mouth-watering moments to whet potential visitors’ appetite for a genuine Jamaica vacation.



To view the :30-second commercial currently airing in the US market, click here. For more information on Jamaica, please click here.



ABOUT THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog.

