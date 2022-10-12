Jamaica is a hot spot for meetings and groups

Jamaica is once again participating in IMEX America this year, held from October 11-13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Event attendees are encouraged to visit the Jamaica Tourist Board at their booth D2932, where representatives can discuss Jamaica’s new and ongoing developments, programs and initiatives that lay the framework for the island’s continued strong tourism and group business rebound.



“While all destinations across the world have experienced challenges as a result of the pandemic, we in Jamaica are deeply grateful for the success we have had and I am extremely optimistic about the future of Jamaica’s tourism industry,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White. “Positive developments include new service from key markets by our airline partners and planned investments in our destination remaining on track, so there has never been a better time to hold meetings and events in Jamaica.”



Regarding groups specifically, John Woolcock, Manager, Groups & Conventions, Jamaica Tourist Board, added,

“Meeting planners and attendees can feel very secure about looking to Jamaica for their upcoming events.”

“Since reopening in June 2020, we’ve hosted multiple large-scale, prestigious industry events on island to much acclaim and with no resultant outbreaks of Covid.”



Traveling to Jamaica has recently gotten easier with the island having removed all Covid-related entry requirements as of April 2022. Plus, air connectivity to the island continues to be bolstered by new services. Starting in February 2023, Frontier Airlines is adding three new non-stop flights to Montego Bay (MBJ) from the airline’s hub in Denver (DEN), Chicago-Midway (MDW), and St. Louis (STL). This new service provides even greater connectivity to and from the west and northwest regions of the United States for Jamaica.



In terms of accommodations, approximately 8,000 new rooms are scheduled to be constructed within the next 2-5 years. These include a 2,000-room Princess Hotel, the 260-room Sandals Dunn’s River resort and a third RIU hotel with 700 rooms, all providing additional meeting space. Further, groundbreaking is being planned for the 2,000-room Hard Rock Hotel along with several other properties and the renovations at Couples San Souci are on track for completion by December 2023.



In the capitol city of Kingston, a multi-billion dollar 4-year redevelopment is underway at the Jamaica Conference Centre. Its lobby renovation is slated to be complete in December 2022, the first milestone in the project. Set adjacent to the Conference Centre, the 168-room ROK Hotel Kingston, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton property, opened in July 2022 featuring 6 meeting rooms and spacious public areas for events.



Jamaica has also been investing billions of dollars updating the country’s relevant infrastructure. Major projects planned or currently underway include the development of beach facilities, building and upgrading of piers, regeneration of heritage sites and the construction of a national highway network.



Just this past summer, Jamaica proudly served as the host destination for the International Board of Directors Meeting of the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Global. These top planners in the incentive travel business from countries around the world were able to experience the island’s tourism product and high standards that were demonstrated. Praising the destination, President, SITE 2022, & Vice President, AIC Hotel Group, Kevin Edmunds, commented, “With its easy access, great infrastructure and undoubted all-round destination appeal, Jamaica is the perfect destination to deliver high levels of motivation and energy.”



As of September 30, Jamaica has reported tourism earnings of USD $5.7 billion from over 5 million air stopover and cruise visitors since reopening its borders in June 2020.



For more information on Jamaica, please click here. For more specific information about meeting in Jamaica, please click here.

About The Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog.

