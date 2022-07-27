Jamaica honored with 2 travel awards

Island Honored in Two Categories; Has the Most Properties Included of Any Caribbean Destination

Maintaining its place among the world’s leading tourism destinations, Jamaica has been recognized within two categories of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022. The destination has been rated among “The 25 Best Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas” and has a total of six of its properties included among “The 25 Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas,” more than any other island nation appearing on the list.



“It is extremely gratifying to be recognized as among the best once again and to have more Jamaican hotels and resorts included than any other Caribbean island,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White.

“Earning high marks in these two categories of such prestigious awards is truly a testament to the continued strength and appeal of our tourism product to travelers.”



Winners of the annual World’s Best Awards are selected by readers of Travel + Leisure. A survey was developed that asked respondents to rate airlines, airports, cities, cruise ships, hotels, islands, and more on several characteristics. The final scores are averages of these responses and a minimum number of responses is necessary for a candidate to be eligible for inclusion in the World’s Best Awards rankings. Each category is scored independently.



Travel + Leisure is one of the top travel media brands in the world with a mission to inform and inspire passionate travelers.



The Jamaica Tourist Board



The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



Last year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 13th consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 15th consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination, and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.

