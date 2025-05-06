Jamaica Culinary Tourism Bolstered with visuEats Partnership

The Jamaica Tourist Board has partnered with visuEats Limited, the innovative digital platform revolutionizing the way diners connect with restaurants, to amplify Jamaica’s culinary appeal to both international and regional visitors through the power of digital innovation.

“Jamaica is known for its gastronomic delights which have become a strong marketing pillar for the destination. We are known for our authentic flavors and this partnership will help to spotlight even more culinary experiences that visitors and locals alike can partake in,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

The partnership includes a five-year collaboration between visuEats and JTB and is anchored in a shared vision to enhance the culinary tourism experience on the island, while promoting greater visibility and accessibility to Jamaica’s rich and diverse food culture.

“At visuEats, we understand that food is not only a pillar of Jamaican culture, but also a powerful driver of tourism, as the Caribbean’s best culinary destination, it’s time our diaspora, our locals, and the world visually immerse themselves in Jamaica’s food scene.” said Sophronia McKenzie, Founder and CEO of visuEats.

“Through this partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, we are creating a seamless digital journey that brings the vibrancy of Jamaica’s culinary landscape directly to travelers’ fingertips.”

As part of the partnership, visuEats will be digitally integrated into the Jamaica Tourist Board’s official website, VisitJamaica.com, giving users direct access to interactive restaurant listings and visually engaging digital menus hosted on the visuEats platform. This integration enhances how visitors explore Jamaica’s culinary scene before even stepping foot on the island.

The partnership also extends to culinary event promotion, with visuEats set to feature JTB-sponsored food festivals and dining experiences on its platform, creating additional exposure for Jamaica’s chefs, eateries, and food culture.

This collaboration reinforces visuEats’ commitment to transforming how people explore, experience, and enjoy food while traveling. By bridging the gap between tourism and technology, visuEats and JTB are setting the stage for a new era of culinary discovery in Jamaica.

For more information about visuEats and its culinary tourism initiatives, visit webmenu.visuEats.com.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB's Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422).