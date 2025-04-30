Jamaica Champions Tourism Resilience Through Global Collaboration at Arabian Travel Market

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, has highlighted the importance of innovative global collaboration in strengthening tourism resilience during a high-level roundtable discussion put on by the Global Travel & Tourism Resilience Council at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai.

Current premium viewers: 3

“Tourism resilience remains a cornerstone of Jamaica’s international engagement and development strategy,” said Minister Bartlett. “The alignment we are witnessing between diverse stakeholders at forums like the Arabian Travel Market represents exactly the kind of global knowledge-sharing that will future-proof our industry against emerging challenges.”

The exclusive high-level roundtable held yesterday on destination development brought together 20 senior leaders from across the tourism sector, including representatives from UN Tourism, the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Sabre, Intrepid, Horwath HTL and Roland Berger. Under the theme ‘Destination Development: Building for the Future,’ participants exchanged insights on sustainable growth, stakeholder engagement, infrastructure investment, destination branding, and regional cooperation.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (L), signs his book “Thought leadership on Tourism, Resilience and Sustainability in the 21st Century,” at the Oman Destination Development Roundtable on Monday April 28, 2025, at Arabian Travel Market. Looking on are Dr. Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO, Omran Group (C) and Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khama Tourism Development Authority.

Minister Bartlett added:

“Jamaica continues to lead the charge in tourism resilience through our Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, and we are encouraged to see these principles being embraced worldwide.”

“The insights shared at this roundtable align perfectly with our vision of building tourism ecosystems that can withstand disruptions while delivering authentic experiences and empowering local communities.”

The Minister reiterated Jamaica’s commitment to fostering similar collaborative platforms across the Caribbean region and beyond, ensuring that tourism development remains inclusive, sustainable, and resistant to global challenges.

“As we navigate the complexities of modern tourism, Jamaica stands ready to share our experiences and learn from global partners like OMRAN Group and Visit Oman. Together, we are building a more resilient future for tourism that benefits all stakeholders,” concluded Minister Bartlett.

The Minister is leading a small delegation at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai April 28 – May 1, 2025. Founded in 1994, Arabian Travel Market remains one of the largest global travel and trade shows facilitating billions of dollars in industry deals and attracting thousands of exhibitors and travel trade visitors.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at visitjamaica.com/blog/.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, (C) makes his presentation during Oman’s Destination Development Roundtable on Monday April 28, 2025, at Arabian Travel Market. Sharing in the moment are (L-R), Siniša Topalović, Global Head of Tourism Advisory, Horwath HTL and Dr. Hashil Al Mahrouqi, CEO, Omran Group. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board