Jamaica has secured its position as the Caribbean’s most connected destination, achieving record-breaking global linkages while advancing an ambitious agenda for inclusive and sustainable tourism growth.

With year-end arrivals projected at 4.5 million — comprising 3.1 million stopover visitors and 1.4 million cruise passengers — Jamaica now boasts direct connections to over 55 international gateways, strengthening its global reach and setting a new regional benchmark. This unprecedented connectivity is fuelling both visitor growth and broader economic development.

Speaking at the JAPEX media breakfast at Jewel Grande in Montego Bay today, Minister Bartlett said, “Jamaica’s rapid expansion in airlift is more than just a milestone for tourism; it’s a catalyst for national transformation. Our vision is clear — tourism must work for all Jamaicans. These investments are creating opportunities for small businesses, communities, and workers, ensuring the benefits of growth are shared equitably across the island.”

Historic investments are also underway to modernize Jamaica’s tourism backbone. The US$274 million Montego Bay Perimeter Road, now 60% complete, will relieve chronic congestion, open new corridors for commercial activity, and create smoother travel experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Additionally, in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Jamaica is expanding key segments of the North Coast Highway. This project will widen critical stretches from two to four lanes, improving access to premier destinations like Montego Bay and Ocho Rios and strengthening economic links between coastal communities.

“These landmark projects aren’t just roads — they are gateways to greater opportunity,” Bartlett emphasized. “By enhancing connectivity, we’re laying the foundation for tourism that drives jobs, investment, and shared prosperity.”

Jamaica’s push for inclusivity extends beyond infrastructure to the very heart of the tourism workforce with a commitment to worker development and security. This strategy has seen more than 20,000 workers certified through the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, strengthening service standards and employability. Additionally, the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme continues to expand, providing financial security for thousands of industry professionals.

As part of a holistic push, the Destination Assurance Framework has been rolled out to ensure quality, safety, and accessibility across tourism offerings. These initiatives are designed to make tourism a true engine of social mobility, providing tangible benefits for individuals and communities.

As Jamaica solidifies its standing as a global tourism leader, the country is positioning itself for sustainable growth well into the next decade. Upcoming projects and policies will focus on technology-driven services, green investments, and deeper community partnerships, ensuring that tourism remains resilient and inclusive.

“Connectivity is just the beginning,” Bartlett noted. “With every new flight, every new road, and every trained worker, we’re building a tourism industry that reflects Jamaica’s spirit — vibrant, world-class, and committed to shared success.”

This positions Jamaica not just as a destination to visit, but as a model for inclusive tourism development in the Caribbean and beyond.

ABOUT THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions, and accommodations in Jamaica, go to the JTB's Website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, X, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at www.visitjamaica.com/blog/.