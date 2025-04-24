Jamaica Announces New Charter Flights from Ecuador

Scheduled for July and August 2025, ten direct charter flights will bring over 1,000 Ecuadorian travelers to Jamaica. 2024 Visitation from Ecuador registered a 7.6% increase compared to 2023.

As part of its ongoing strategy to enhance air connectivity across Latin America, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is proud to announce the launch of a new series of charter flights from Ecuador to Jamaica. The move is in collaboration with Maxitravel, Ecuador’s leading charter tour operator and a longstanding partner of the JTB.

“This series of charter flights is in alignment with our strategic goal of attracting more visitors from this lucrative Latin American market. While we anticipate more arrivals and earnings for the country, it also highlights the confidence that our airline partners have in the destination,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Scheduled for July and August 2025, this renewed partnership will see ten direct charter flights bringing over 1,000 Ecuadorian travelers to Jamaica. Each package includes four-night stays, targeting Ecuador’s growing family and leisure travel segments. This initiative reaffirms Jamaica’s commitment to the Ecuadorian market and builds on a history of successful collaborations with Maxitravel, which previously operated charter programs to the island between 2008 and 2013.

“This latest initiative with Maxitravel is a testament to the strong, long-term partnership we have cultivated over the years,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board.

“Reactivating direct air service from Ecuador is a strategic move that supports our broader airlift goals in Latin America, making Jamaica more accessible to an emerging market with significant growth potential.”

Maxitravel has developed a comprehensive promotional campaign across both trade and consumer channels to ensure the success of this operation, contributing meaningfully to Jamaica’s tourism economy and supporting visitor arrivals during the summer months.

This collaboration is aligned with the JTB’s wider efforts to diversify source markets, strengthen ties within Latin America, and drive sustainable tourism growth through strategic airlift development. By facilitating greater connectivity and leveraging trusted partnerships, Jamaica continues to position itself as a preferred Caribbean destination for Latin American travelers.

For more information about Jamaica’s expanding connectivity and tourism offerings, visit visitjamaica.com.

