Jamaica and Ghana: Merging its Community Tourism Concept

World Tourism Network member, the Jamaica Countrystyle Community Tourism Network is spreading its wings to Africa, specifically Ghana.

Community Tourism knows the importance the local community plays in the sustainability of the sector. Community Tourism leaders know there is more to tourism than 5-star hotels, nightlife, and beaches – and many visitors agree, looking for more than sand and sea when exploring new travel destinations.

Under the leadership of Diana McIntyre-Pike, O.D. BSc, a Community Tourism Consultant/Trainer, and President/Founder of Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN) & Villages as Businesses (VAB) the Jamaica model of Community Tourism is now serving as a model for this West African Country.

Diana is also a founding and board member of the World Tourism Network, a global organization and supporter of medium and small-size businesses in travel and tourism in 133 countries.

Jamaica-born but Ghana-based Audley Sinclair Morris is now working with Community Tourism and as a WTN member to fulfill the vision of Diana McIntyre and the Jamaica Community Tourism Project. He was appointed as VP for the Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN) Villages in Ghana.

Sinclair’s diverse career spanning over two and a half decades in the airline sector has seen him reside in multiple countries, underpinning his cosmopolitan edge.

Further enhancing his global perspective, Sinclair pursued and completed Micro-Masters courses in International Hospitality Management from the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

This work experience, and academic credential, coupled with his knack for tapping into the right international contacts and resources, has paved the way for Sinclair to helm a plethora of successful global projects.

These projects, although spanning various sectors, predominantly center around

fostering tourism by intertwining art, business, and culture.

In 2012, Sinclair chose Ghana as his base, further entrenching his connection with Africa.

This connection blossomed into the AfriCaricom Initiative in 2018, a venture that fostered numerous fruitful alliances both within the public and private sectors across the Caribbean and Africa.

Today, Morris Sinclair is not just a name but a brand. He currently runs his own PR

Consultancy and Project Management business. His prowess also extends to media content creation, cryptocurrency trading, public relations, and social media management, marking him as a multifaceted professional in the international arena.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz congratulated Morris for his new assignment and pledged to support his mission on behalf of the World Tourism Network.