Jamaica and Cuba connect on regional tourism priorities

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett in discussion with Cuba's Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda at the World Travel Market in London, UK, on Tuesday. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry

The World Travel Market (WTM) is taking place in London, United Kingdom (UK), where the two ministers and other senior Cuban officials met on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the continued push to reimagine Caribbean destinations and move to cement multi-destination tourism.

This as more and more destinations seek to promote experiential travel and optimize visitors’ experiences. Multi-destination tourism is a unique approach to tourism that enables a tourist to visit and enjoy the offerings of multiple destinations during one trip, at one cost.

Minister Bartlett will be leading a delegation of Caribbean tourism ministers to Saudi Arabia later this month to engage in a series of high-level discussions.

These meetings will take place with major airlines and other leading travel and tourism investment stakeholders in the Middle East as part of efforts to broaden the scope and horizons of Caribbean tourism.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (2nd l) in discussion with Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda (c) in a private boardroom at Cuba’s pavilion at the World Travel Market in London, UK, on Tuesday. Also pictured are Delano Seiveright (l), Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism; Minister Garcia’s Translator (2nd r) and Pilar Alvarez Azze, Marketing General Director of Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism

This forms part of activities surrounding the 22nd World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit which will take place in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from November 28 – December 1, 2022.The Global Summit is a leading event in the travel and tourism sector, bringing together the most powerful voices within the arena to address and redesign the priorities for the future. The summit will provide an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the sector as well as to highlight national policies in support of a sustainable future for tourism.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Jamaica is represented amongst thousands of participants in the annual WTM London, which showcases offerings from the biggest travel destinations, accommodation suppliers, airlines and tour operators.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett with Cuba’s Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Granda at the World Travel Market in London, UK, on Tuesday.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News