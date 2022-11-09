Jamaica and Cuba connect on regional tourism priorities

The World Travel Market (WTM) is taking place in London, United Kingdom (UK), where the two ministers and other senior Cuban officials met on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the continued push to reimagine Caribbean destinations and move to cement multi-destination tourism.
This as more and more destinations seek to promote experiential travel and optimize visitors’ experiences. Multi-destination tourism is a unique approach to tourism that enables a tourist to visit and enjoy the offerings of multiple destinations during one trip, at one cost.
Minister Bartlett will be leading a delegation of Caribbean tourism ministers to Saudi Arabia later this month to engage in a series of high-level discussions.
These meetings will take place with major airlines and other leading travel and tourism investment stakeholders in the Middle East as part of efforts to broaden the scope and horizons of Caribbean tourism.
This forms part of activities surrounding the 22nd World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit which will take place in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from November 28 – December 1, 2022.The Global Summit is a leading event in the travel and tourism sector, bringing together the most powerful voices within the arena to address and redesign the priorities for the future. The summit will provide an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the sector as well as to highlight national policies in support of a sustainable future for tourism.
Jamaica is represented amongst thousands of participants in the annual WTM London, which showcases offerings from the biggest travel destinations, accommodation suppliers, airlines and tour operators.