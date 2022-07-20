Jamaica 60 Art Exhibition in Mandeville July 31, 2022

Jamaica 60 Exhibition of paintings prints and sculptures by artist Horace Donovan (Art name: Opio Yaw Asante) to mark Jamaica’s 60th year of independence opens with a Preview Reception on Sunday, July 31, 5:30 pm, at The Manchester Parish Library, Mandeville. Special guests include Hon. Garfield Green, C.D. JP, Custos Rotolorum of Manchester, His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Donovan Mitchell, President of Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN); Mrs. Diana McIntyre-Pike OD (MC for the event); and Author and Guest Speaker for the evening, Mrs. Valerie C. Dixon, who will be introducing her new book, Too Black to Succeed the FINSAC Experience.

Opio Yaw Asante

The exhibition will run from August 1 until August 31. The exhibition is supported by The Manchester Parish Library and Countrystyle Community Tourism Network (CCTN) Villages as Businesses and Gold Sponsor Power Services Co. Ltd Mandeville and contributions from Diaspora persons.

Author, educator and entrepreneur, Mrs. Valerie Dixon has launched her thought-provoking book – “Too Black to Succeed – The FINSAC Experience.” She describes it as:

“A book exposing uncomfortable but necessary truths.”

She aims to engage Jamaicans at home and across the global Diaspora, who she feels need to be more conscious of the important socio-economic factors of the past and present, which are determining the quality and standard of their lives and future. She hopes readers will understand why most black people are so earnest in their quest for equality, equal rights, and justice.

Valerie Dixon

The book gives a personal account of the author’s experience of the negative impact of the Financial Meltdown called “FINSAC” on herself and many Jamaican entrepreneurs. She traces the historic, cultural, and systemic marginalization, discrimination and struggles that have thwarted and frustrated the progress of black people since Slavery.

The book opens the way for healthy discussion and analysis, from the perspective of a committed citizen, educator, and entrepreneur. This book is a must-read for all who want black people world-wide to transcend the injustices of the past and present times. Her book, “Too Black to Succeed – The FINSAC Experience,” will be available for purchase at the event.

