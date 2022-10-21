Ivory dealer sentenced to life in prison in Uganda

Ochiba was arrested on January 18 in Kampala, after being found in possession of elephant ivory without a valid wildlife use permit.

Uganda’s Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court, on October 20, 2022, sentenced one Ochiba Pascal to life imprisonment for unlawful possession of protected species.

According to a statement issued by Uganda Wildlife Society (UWS) Communications Manager Hangi Bashir, Ochiba was arrested on January 18, 2022, in Namuwongo zone, Kampala, after being found in possession of two pieces of elephant ivory weighing 9.55 kilograms without a valid wildlife use permit.

While sentencing Ochiba, the Chief Magistrate of the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court, Her Worship Gladys Kamasanyu said that offences of unlawful possession of protected species are rampant and there is need to curb them down. She said that Uganda is home to the world’s most known wildlife ranging from iconic mammals like elephants to small ones like pangolins, and all of them need to be protected.

She noted that the Ochiba was habitual offender having been charged in 2017 with two counts of unlawful possession of protected species and convicted by the same court. She said that leaving Ochiba in circulation increases the risk of killing of endangered species, noting that he deserves a sentence that will contribute to making the world a safer place for wildlife and humans.

On July 4, 2017, Ochiba was arrested from Namuwongo after being found with four pieces of ivory and a dry skin of an Okapi without a valid use permit and was sentenced to eighteen months in jail on both counts which he served concurrently.

The Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Sam Mwandha has described the sentence as a landmark achievement in the fight against illegal wildlife trade.

“We are happy to see the maximum sentence being handed to a wildlife offender. This is a landmark achievement in our war on illegal wildlife trade in Uganda. We must do our best in our times to protect our wildlife otherwise history will judge us harshly,” he said.