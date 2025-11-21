Itz’ana Resort Adds Private Island to Accommodations and Experiences in Belize

Itz’ana Resort, the award-winning luxury resort on Belize’s southern coast of Placencia, announces the acquisition of Coral Caye Island Reserve, a completely private island retreat located just a 25-minute boat ride from the resort.

Itz’ana Resort, the award-winning luxury resort on Belize’s southern coast of Placencia, announces the acquisition of Coral Caye Island Reserve, a completely private island retreat located just a 25-minute boat ride from the resort. The two-acre island, surrounded by coral reefs and turquoise waters, offers guests an intimate new extension of the Itz’ana experience where rustic simplicity meets barefoot luxury.

In its new era under the Itz’ana umbrella, Coral Caye Island Reserve invites travelers to disconnect from the modern world and reconnect with nature. Designed to accommodate up to 10 overnight guests or up to 30 for daytime events, the island offers a secluded paradise escape, complete with a private butler, chef and fully personalized experiences.

Discover Paradise in Belize | Itz’ana Resort – Luxury Accommodations. Lose yourself in an peaceful getaway at a luxurious resort nestled on the colorful shores of the Caribbean Sea. Experience the embodiment of beachfront living with a selection of luxurious rooms, suites, and villas. Discover a world of extraordinary culinary delights, unwind with pampering spa services, and embark on thrilling Belizean adventures, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

At Coral Caye, guests can embrace the island’s natural rhythm with two island-inspired cottages and a Great House featuring a bar, kitchen and dining area creating a sense of place that feels deeply connected to the environment. The accommodations use natural ventilation, locally inspired design with materials that blend into the island’s landscape. Guests enjoy exclusive access to the entire island, along with amenities including snorkeling gear, hammocks, WiFi, and casual dining menus centered around fresh, local ingredients. The culinary experience is tailored for each guest by the island’s private chef and butler team.

“Coral Caye Island Reserve embodies what modern travelers are seeking most: privacy, purpose and connection,” says Roberto Castro, General Manager at Itz’ana Resort. “It’s about the luxury of being completely present, whether you’re snorkeling among the reefs, enjoying a barefoot dinner on the beach or simply listening to the ocean under the stars.” Belize Great Dive for Sustainability

From romantic getaways and family gatherings to wellness retreats and intimate celebrations, Coral Caye Island Reserve offers a highly customizable experience. Guests can reserve the island for overnight stays, starting at USD $1,800 per night, or for private day excursions and group picnics that include chef-prepared meals, snorkeling, kayaking and curated adventures. Add-on experiences such as island-hopping excursions, guided reef explorations, in-island wellness treatments, and photography sessions make Coral Caye ideal for both leisure and celebration.

With Coral Caye Island Reserve, Itz’ana continues to redefine Belizean luxury, offering travelers the rare balance of remoteness and refinement, adventure and ease.

For more information or to reserve your private island experience, visit itzanabelize.com