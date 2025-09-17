ITT Future You Forum lined up for WTM London 2025

World Travel Market London (WTM London) is delighted to announce that the ITT Future You Forum will take place at this year’s event, continuing a partnership that has been in place since 2009.

ITT Future You is an initiative founded by the Institute of Travel and Tourism to inspire the next generation of aviation, travel, tourism, and hospitality professionals. It acts as a bridge between the education sector and industry and has been developing a portfolio of collaborations focused on helping travel and tourism students find jobs, introducing them to mentors, and offering networking opportunities with peers and industry leaders.

The forum has taken place at WTM London every year since 2009. It regularly attracts more than 500 students and graduates, making it one of the most attended sessions over the three days.

WTM London 2025 returns to ExCeL London from 4–6 November, with this year’s Future You Forum taking place on Thursday in the Orange Theatre, from 10:45 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a 30-minute student networking session. Under the theme ‘Reimagining Travel in a Changing World’, the forum will explore how evolving global policies and shifting traveller behaviours are reshaping the industry. As Gen Z seek careers that align with their values—particularly around sustainability, cultural connection, and social impact—they are redefining what it means to build a career in travel, pushing the industry to adapt and innovate.

The line-up for ITT Future You is currently being finalised, with a number of high-profile executives already confirmed, including Kate Irwin, managing director EMEA at travel intelligence media company Skift, as well as a panel of this year’s TTG 30 under 30 Tomorrow’s Travel Leaders.

Last year’s forum was one of the most successful ever, with speakers including Jo Ryzmowska, best known for her leadership roles at Royal Caribbean Group across two decades and recent recipient of an MBE for her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the travel and tourism sectors.

As well as the annual forum at WTM London, ITT Future You is active year-round. It’s “On the Road” initiative is the branding for a series of events it runs for tourism students at UK universities. It is also building a global presence, running ITT Future You events in Brazil and Kenya in partnership with the Global Travel and Tourism Partnership, as well as a series of online industry-led masterclasses.

Claire Steiner, Chair of Education and Training at the Institute of Travel and Tourism and ITT Future You co-founder, comments: “Our longstanding relationship with WTM London has helped ITT Future You to cement its role as the leading industry-led student initiative helping inspire and deliver more value for tourism students and recent graduates.”

Chris Carter-Chapman, Event Director at WTM London, comments: “ITT Future You is an initiative that WTM is proud to support. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the best and brightest students and graduates to the world’s most influential travel and tourism event this November.

Our collaboration with ITT Future You focuses on fostering human connection and establishing a pipeline of talented and committed individuals eager to join our vital global industry.