It’s Time NOW to Make America Great Again for Foreign Visitors

European Airlines is canceling its summer schedule to the United States and adding capacity to Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America. Many future visitors think the American Dream has been destroyed within the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

New York, Hollywood, the Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Florida—the United States has been one of the most popular travel and tourism destinations, not only because of the magnificent sites, canyons, beaches, Movies, and Beverly Hills.

What attracts visitors to book their holidays in the United States is not only the National Parks and cities but also the people, the lifestyle, and getting to know what the American Dream is all about. The U.S. was seen as a place of unlimited possibilities and freedom for all. This has been put under question for the last five months.

Not only is business travel to the U.S. in a freefall due to tariffs, but air connectivity from Europe to the United States for leisure travel is shrinking, while connections to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South America are increasing.

America became Ugly again.

The American lifestyle is characterized by a strong emphasis on individualism, personal freedom, and material possessions. It also emphasizes family relationships and a desire for a healthy and active life. Americans often have casual friends and enjoy various social and leisure activities, including sports and outdoor pursuits. Europeans are attracted to this, since many feel life is more restricted at home.

Most Europeans love this about the U.S., and some think of Americans as children who are young forever. It was always known that U.S. immigration officials are stricter, but there was nothing to worry about. Europeans often looked up to Americans as their big brothers and sisters, whom they loved and respected.

Therefore, changes after the Trump administration took over destroyed the dream that our visitors could be part of the American Dream when going on vacation to the U.S. for a few weeks.

This feeling of welcome has been destroyed. Hearing news about a German tattoo artist being locked up for 3 months for having tattoo equipment and another honeymoon couple arrested in Honolulu for not booking all 5 weeks of hotels in advance has turned the U.S. into a destination that has lost the appeal of ease, welcoming foreigners, and being known as the land of the free.

The damage done in 100 days may have destroyed most of the image our country gained in more than 100 years.

Europeans do not view America as a get-rich paradise, but as a country where everything is easy and welcoming. The lifestyle and the American people are bigger than the Grand Canyon. Now it’s time for America to stand up and welcome its European friends again with open arms to our great country.

The travel and tourism industry has a task that won’t be easy. Travel and Tourism leaders such as Brand USA, US Travel, or Destination International had not spoken out enough, perhaps out of fear of the Trump administration. They may still think it’s business as usual.

Dr. Peter Tarlow from Tourism and More in College Station, Texas, has put a plan together to help destinations demonstrate that our towns, which are All-American Cities, are where foreign tourists will feel welcome, well-protected, and can still watch the American Dream.

Dr. Tarlow has spent decades training police officers, destinations, and establishments on tourism sensitivities. Contact Visit USA News to learn how to join this World Tourism Network Advocacy and training program to make America Great again for our visitors.

Here is the reality the United States travel and tourism industry is facing this summer and beyond—and it cuts deep into everyone’s pocketbooks. This is based on European Airlines’ flight cuts for their U.S. scheduled flights, put together by Travel and Tour World.

Airline Routes Cut/Reduced Type of Cut Reason for Cut Lufthansa New York (JFK), Miami, Chicago Reduced frequencies Soft U.S. demand; shifting focus to Asia and Europe British Airways Las Vegas (cancelled), Orlando, Philadelphia Route cancellation and reductions Weak leisure bookings; rising demand for Mediterranean and Gulf Air France Seattle (cancelled), Washington D.C. Route cancellation and reduction Weaker demand; reallocation to North Africa KLM Royal Dutch Airlines San Francisco, Boston Reduced frequencies Falling U.S. interest; stronger performance in Asia and Europe Iberia Dallas (shelved), Chicago Route launch paused and reduction Low demand; better yield in Latin America and Europe Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Oslo–Newark (cancelled), Copenhagen–Los Angeles (cancelled) Route cancellations Decline in U.S. interest from Nordic countries Swiss International Air Lines Zurich–San Francisco (seasonal cut) Suspended for Summer 2025 Weak forward bookings; stronger intra-Europe demand TAP Air Portugal Lisbon–Chicago Reduced frequencies Aircraft reallocation to Brazil and West Africa Finnair Helsinki–Dallas (suspended), Miami (cut) Full suspension Long-haul restructuring; U.S. demand underperforming Austrian Airlines Vienna–Los Angeles Route suspension Insufficient demand; focus shifted to Central Asia and Tel Aviv ITA Airways Rome–San Francisco Reduced frequencies Demand shifted to Middle East and North Africa LEVEL (IAG) Barcelona–Boston Route cancellation Market not meeting profitability targets

New European Airline Routes to Canada and the Caribbean in 202

Airline New Routes to Canada/Caribbean (2025) Region Type of Addition Air France Paris – Ottawa (new service) Canada Brand new route British Airways London Gatwick – Toronto (seasonal expansion) Canada Seasonal expansion Lufthansa Frankfurt – Montreal (increased frequencies); Frankfurt – Halifax (resumed) Canada Frequency increase and resumed route KLM Amsterdam – Calgary (new summer route) Canada New seasonal launch Iberia Madrid – Havana (relaunched); Madrid – Punta Cana (new seasonal) Caribbean Relaunch and new seasonal Swiss International Air Lines Zurich – Vancouver (new summer service) Canada New seasonal route TAP Air Portugal Lisbon – Toronto (increased capacity); Lisbon – Cancun (added frequencies) Canada & Caribbean Capacity and frequency expansion Condor Frankfurt – San Juan, Puerto Rico (new route) Caribbean New route launch Virgin Atlantic Manchester – Montego Bay (resumed seasonal service) Caribbean Seasonal resumption

