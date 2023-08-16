Italy’s Famous Lover’s Lane Via dell’Amore Reopens

Lovers in Italy get their lane back. Italy is a country of romance, desires and beauty. It’s Via dell’Amore.

One of the most popular sections of the famous trail along Cinque Terre is making a historic comeback. Italy’s Via dell’Amore (also known as Lover’s Lane) – located in Italy – was closed to the public for 12 years.

Lover’s Lane is set to open soon.

The sloping trail runs alongside the shoreline for a kilometer, connecting the villages of Riomaggiore and Manarola. Due to its convenient placement and stunning scenery, it gained popularity as one of Cinque Terre’s most popular routes following its inauguration in 1931.

However, the Via dell’Amore has remained inaccessible since September 24, 2012. This closure was initially due to a landslide, and the situation worsened with additional damage from waves in 2018. They expect to reopen the complete trail again in July 2024. A portion of the trail, starting from Riomaggiore, reopened on July 1 for a three-month trial period. At the moment, guided tours are the only way to access this romantic pathway.