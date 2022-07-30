The National Tourism Agency of Italy (ENIT) and Trenitalia (FS Italiane Group) signed an agreement to enhance Italy train travel through the promotion of visiting Italian towns through InterCity train travel. It will be possible for a visitor to travel via train, selecting 8 postcards along the Italian peninsula, fondly known as the Boot, that represent the artistic beauty and natural landscape of train destinations reachable via sustainable means par excellence.
Italy train travel along the Boot
