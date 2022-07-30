Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Italy train travel along the Boot

15 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
5 min read
image courtesy of Trenitalia
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

ENIT and Trenitalia signed an agreement to enhance Italy train travel along the Italian peninsula, fondly known as the Boot.

The National Tourism Agency of Italy (ENIT) and Trenitalia (FS Italiane Group) signed an agreement to enhance Italy train travel through the promotion of visiting Italian towns through InterCity train travel. It will be possible for a visitor to travel via train, selecting 8 postcards along the Italian peninsula, fondly known as the Boot, that represent the artistic beauty and natural landscape of train destinations reachable via sustainable means par excellence.

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

