A patriotic opening of the World Travel and Tourism Summit (WTTC) makes attending Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italian Tourism Icon Chairman Manfredi proud to be Italians. More than 1000 delegates representing the largest and most influential travel and tourism companies in the world gave a standing applause to the performance that came with the opening.

Giorgia Meloni, the 48-year-old Prime Minister of Italy, expressed her enthusiasm for the role of travel and tourism in boosting the Italian economy today, speaking at the WTTC summit in Rome. She is from the Italian right, so it was no surprise that the opening of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Summit, hosted by Rome in Italy, featured a superb patriotic performance before the Prime Minister addressed the assembly.

The PM is known to support a naval blockade to prevent refugees from Africa from crossing the waters to Italy, which has, however, not yet been enacted. She has been described as xenophobic and Islamophobic by some critics. A supporter of NATO, she holds Eurosceptic views regarding the European Union (EU), views she describes as “Eurorealist.”

New WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre

It was a significant day for WTTC when an Italian native living in Monaco, and a well-respected tourism icon, Mr. Manfredi Lefebvre, officially became the Chair of this organization, which brings together the largest companies in travel and tourism from around the world.

He succeeds Greg O’Hara, who has led the organisation since November 2023.

A visionary entrepreneur, Lefebvre is Executive Chairman of Heritage Group and Executive Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.

Accepting the chairmanship, a humbled-sounding Manfredi Lefebvre said he would listen, and his office would be open to all.

Lefebvre is a pioneer in luxury travel, transforming Silversea Cruises into a global leader, expanding its operations to more than 900 destinations before its sale to Royal Caribbean Group.

With over four decades of experience, his influence extends across luxury travel, leisure, and diversified investments, spanning biotechnology, energy transition, and real estate.

Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing Chair Greg O’Hara said: “It has been an incredible honour to serve as Chair of WTTC over the past two years, working alongside our Members to champion one of the world’s most dynamic sectors. Travel & Tourism is an extraordinary force for good, creating jobs, driving growth, and connecting people across cultures.

“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and I know that under Manfredi’s leadership, WTTC will continue to go from strength to strength. His vision, passion, and proven track record make him the ideal Chair to guide the Council into its next chapter.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Global Summit, Manfredi Lefebvre, said: “As I step into the role of WTTC Chair today, I am both honoured and invigorated. The World Travel and Tourism Council has been a cornerstone of our industry, championing resilience and progress. Travel is not just an industry; it is a profound passion that connects people.

“Together with our Members, I am committed to driving forward and responsible innovation, ensuring our sector not only recovers but thrives in the new world we are shaping. I extend my deepest gratitude to Greg for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment.”

Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim CEO, added, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Greg for steering WTTC with distinction and warmly welcome Manfredi as WTTC’s new Chair.

“His unparalleled experience across cruise, leisure, luxury travel, and diversified investments will guide WTTC’s mission of realising the potential of Travel & Tourism globally, which is set for another record-breaking year, contributing $2.1TN to the global economy in 2025.”

Beyond his leadership in the travel and tourism sector, Lefebvre also holds senior positions across a wide range of companies and institutions. He serves as Vice-Chairman of Arqit Quantum and Global Senior Advisor at Rothschild & Co., and holds honorary diplomatic and cultural roles, including Honorary Consul of Ecuador in Monaco.

His contributions have been recognized with prestigious decorations, including the Order of Saint Charles and the Order of Grimaldi.