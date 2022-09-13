Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Italian Exhibition Group half-year report exceeds expectations

2 hours ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
4 min read
ITE Corrado Peraboni - image courtesy of Imagoeconomica
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The results of the financial mid-year report at the meeting of the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), exceeded expectations,

Total consolidated revenues reached of 72.7 million Euro with a net financial position of 117.3 million Euro. According to IEG CEO, Corrado Peraboni, “the result confirms that the trade show and congress group is moving towards pre-pandemic levels.” In addition to approving the financial report, the Board of Directors co-opted Gian Luca Brasini as a new member of the Board.

Main results for the first half-year 2022

The Group recorded revenues of Euro 72.7 million, an increase of Euro 65.6 million compared the first half-year of 2021, a period in which pandemic restrictions had limited business, a positive EBITDA of Euro 3.4 million showing an increase of Euro 17.5 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of Euro 5.7 million, an improvement of Euro 19.3 million. The results are due to holding events of primary importance for the Group, such as Vicenzaoro January, in conjunction with TGold, Sigep and RiminiWellness, which also had a positive impact on Related Services.

In the first half of 2022, 51 congresses were held at the two venues of Rimini’s Palacongressi and Vicenza Convention Centre with revenues of Euro 5.58 million: a recovery of Euro 5.5 million compared to the same period in 2021.

Gian Luca Brasini, sport is the fil rouge of his career

Due to passion and professional training, Brasini, born in 1968, with a degree in economics and commerce, has lived for sport, one of the pillars of IEG’s strategic plan presented about a month ago. As a sportsman, the manager wore the National Handball team’s blue jersey 45 times, winning numerous titles including a League and an Italian Cup. He is currently a top manager at Maggioli Spa, Italy’s leading global provider of application services and publishing solutions to local P.A., and marketing supervisor at EHF Marketing GmbH, a company set up to manage the marketing rights of handball’s Champion’s League which is part of the Vienna-based EHF (European Handball Federation).

