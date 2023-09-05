Italian Exhibition Group Chairman Passes Away

IEG Chairman of the Board of Directors with power of attorney, Mr. Lorenzo Cagnoni, passed away today.

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. (IEG), a company in Italy specializing in the organization of international trade fairs and listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., announces that the Chairman of the Board of Directors with power of attorney, Mr. Lorenzo Cagnoni, passed away today.

The Board of Directors of the Company, having heard the sad news, participates with deep condolences in the pain of the family for the great loss.

The Company informs that the Board of Directors will integrate the Board and appoint the new Chairman in accordance with the provisions of the current law and the Articles of Association.

To the best of the Company’s knowledge and on the basis of available information, as of today, Mr. Lorenzo Cagnoni holds 13,000 shares of IEG.