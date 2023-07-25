Istanbul to Podgorica on Pegasus Airlines

Pegasus Airlines is launching flights from Istanbul to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, one of the most popular European holiday destinations.

Four times weekly flights from Istanbul to Podgorica have started as of 19 July 2023.

Flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Podgorica Airport depart at 11:10 on Mondays, 11:30 on Wednesdays, 11:45 on Fridays and 11:50 on Sundays. Flights from Podgorica Airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport depart at 12:50 on Mondays, 13:10 on Wednesdays, 13:25 on Fridays, and 13:30 on Sundays.