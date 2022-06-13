Israel, The Land of Creation Joins World Tourism Network

World Tourism Network today says Shalom and Welcome to the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

Represented by the director of the Government of Israel Ministry of Tourism at the consulate in Los Angeles, Dina Orenbach explains.

Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) is Israel’s government tourism board.

Its mission is to promote, brand and market travel to Israel through various channels. It has five regional offices throughout North America. In addition to advertising, the tourist offices’ activities include media relations, marketing, and support for tour operators and travel consultants, airlines, and other travel partners.

IMOT participates in trade shows and general conferences and offers many opportunities for the travel industry to learn, specialize and facilitate a way in offering this beautiful destination to clients

Dr. Peter Tarlow, president of The World Tourism Network said, he was proud to announce that the Israel Ministry of Tourism has joined forces with WTN to bring the tourism industry to a new level.

Tarlow is a globally recognized travel and tourism safety and security expert. He is also a Rabbi and the Chaplain for the College Station, Texas Police department.

“This year Israel has been chosen by leading certifying agencies as one of the tourism industry’s shining stars. In welcoming Israel to the WTN, Tarlow stated that Israel offers the visitor everything from some of the planet’s best dining options to thousands of years of history. “

“Israel has it all. Biblical sites to modern cities, from the collective farm experience of the Kibbutz to great beaches and sophisticated cultural experiences of its big cities. This is the land where the Bible comes alive, and visitors arrive from all over the world.”

The World Tourism Network represents small and medium-sized businesses with members in 128 nations.

The World Tourism Network recognizes that Israel’s participation makes not only the WTN stronger but it serves as an encouragement for other tourism destinations around the world to join in.

For more information, including membership option, please visit www.wtn.travel