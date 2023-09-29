Israel Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Israel Launches Winter Tourism Campaign

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Israeli Ministry of Tourism announced the launch of its latest advertising campaign, ‘Anywhere’, designed to boost winter tourism for the destination.

The campaign comes as Israel’s Ministry of Tourism conducted a test with Google to find that this year a huge jump was seen in searching for flights without a specific destination. In addition, there was a global increase of about 400% in the search for “Google Flights to anywhere” in the first half of 2023 compared to 2022.

The campaign will be launched starting today and throughout the week across England, France, Italy, Spain and in the USA through targeted advertisements on YouTube and smart TVs, and will last for about two months.

