Israel and Iran in a State of War!

The world’s security situation may have just changed dramatically. Without indication, Israel attacked 53 sites in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including Tehran, putting the safety and security in the Middle East in a state of Chaos. The impact on tourism in the Gulf is yet to be determined.

Tehran was under attack all night, and this unexpected attack by Israel may have killed many civilians.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Headquarters have been hit, targeting nuclear scientists—more than 53 targets by Israel, with Iran voicing a harsh response. Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei has survived the attack and announced there will be a bitter response. According to Israel Press TV, residential areas in Tehran had been hit.

It appears Israel has become unstoppable and claims this pre-emptive attack was necessary to make sure Iran would be unable to become a nuclear power.

The United States made it clear that it was not involved and warned Iran to refrain from actions that affect US interests; however, a spokesperson in Iran already threatened Israel and the United States with a serious response.

This attack was unexpected and caught the world by surprise, pushing the entire safety and security situation in the region into a state of uncertainty. Iran has made a concerted effort to convey to the world that tourism remains safe and the country remains open, including to American travelers.

The airspace over Iran has been closed, putting the Islamic Republic of Iran into a state of war. It’s not clear if Israel intends to continue its activities.

Iran borders the Gulf region, which includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The implementation, also in the booming travel and tourism industry in that region, is uncertain.

This may also put a pause on Iran’s ambition to contribute to peace through tourism by inviting visitors to its country, including those from the United States. It’s a sad development in an already troubled world.

Israelis are warned to stay home to be prepared for a response from Iran, most likely soon. All normal activities in Israel had been cancelled. The airspace over Israel and the airport in Tel Aviv is closed.

From our readers in Israel and Iran, please stay safe and keep eTurboNews informed.

Peace Through Tourism!

Click here to reach us. Thank you!