Is VistaJet Best Private Flight Brand?

VistaJet, a prominent global business aviation firm, has received the prestigious title of ‘Best of the Best’ in the aviation sector for 2023, as recognized by Robb Report Hong Kong.

For the fifth consecutive year, VistaJet was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best AOC Charter Operator’ by the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA).

Every year, Robb Report Hong Kong releases the ‘Best of the Best,’ a comprehensive guide in both print and digital formats. This prestigious compendium recognizes and honors the top brands, products, services, places, and experiences that encompass outstanding craftsmanship, exceptional design, and impeccable quality.

The private aviation community votes for the AsBAA Icons of Aviation Awards to acknowledge industry-leading business practices, operational standards, and exceptional service excellence.

As of September 2023, Vista experienced a global increase of more than 22% in total flight hours for its VistaJet and XO brands. Notably, Asia saw an impressive growth rate of 68% in flight hours compared to the previous year. The VistaJet Program membership globally witnessed a growth of over 40%, while in Asia it grew by 16% year-on-year. Existing members also contributed to the growth, with a 46% increase in add-on hours for Vista globally and 13% in Asia, reflecting the continued strong demand for private travel.

The growth of Vista Members has been driven by the significant demand for travel to and from Asia, particularly for ultra-long-distance flights. To cater to this demand, Vista Members operates a fleet of over 360 aircraft that span across various categories. From short-range planes to their flagship Global 7500, which is the largest and boasts the longest range among all business jets worldwide, capable of continuous non-stop flights lasting up to 17 hours.

VistaJet also continues to push forward with its plan for more sustainable aviation solutions.