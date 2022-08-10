Is traveling making you sick?

Worried passengers are being advised on how to ease the symptoms of travel sickness when commuting this summer.

The holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have researched eight easy solutions to prevent holidaymakers from experiencing travel sickness.

Travel sickness is caused by consistent movements during travelling and is found to be most common among children and pregnant women.

Simple tips such as sitting at the front of the car and rolling down the windows can make a big difference to anyone who develops symptoms of headaches and dizziness.

A spokesperson from StressFreeCarRental.com said: “One of the biggest fears for travellers is getting travel sickness which could lead to a trip being ruined.

“Using simple methods such as chewing gum and staying away from scrolling on your phone can relax symptoms such as nausea.

“Following this essential advice can make all the difference for passengers and allow them to get to their destination with a peace of mind.”

Here are eight helpful tips from StressFreeCarRental.com to prevent travel sickness:

Roll down the windows

Taking in the fresh air is vital when a passenger is experiencing sickness. Breathing in the fresh air can ease nausea symptoms. When travelling by plane, turn on the air conditioning to relax the sickness feeling.

Stay hydrated

Water is key to reducing the severity of a headache caused by travel sickness. Drink plenty and avoid the temptation of a glass of prosecco or fizzy drinks.

Pack the gum

Having chewing gum can relax your stomach, as the coolness can relax stomach muscles and takes your mind off the pain. Bring both peppermint and ginger flavoured gum to help the sickness.

Snack lightly

Avoid heavy and greasy foods on the journey. Choose some lightly salted snacks such as seaweed bites or dry crackers which won’t disturb the stomach pains.

Play some good tunes

Distraction is one of the best ways to help your mind forget about the burden of travel sickness. Play your favourite songs on the radio at a low volume to focus your mind on something else other than feeling sick.

Bring a sick bag

A last resort option may be needed if you can’t do anything to stop sickness. Having a sick bag on board can make you feel calmer, as you know there is another option available.

Get in the front seat

Whether it’s in a family car-hire or a road-trip with friends, sitting at the front lets you focus on the road and minimise the likelihood of travel sickness.

Stay off the screen

As tempting as it can be, scrolling on social media can worsen headaches by straining your eyes from looking at bright screens. It’s best to put the phone away until the end of journey.

