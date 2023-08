Is There a Way to Avoid Flight Delays and Cancellations?

In a word, no. But don’t stop reading. Here is some insight into how to lessen the possibility of flight cancellations and delays.

Using flight data from the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), it was at least determined that some airports in America have lower percentages of flight delays and cancellations.

Least Delays

1. Chicago, Illinois – Chicago Midway International

2. Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore/Washington International

3. Seattle, Washington – Seattle–Tacoma International

4. Saint Paul, Minnesota – Minneapolis–Saint Paul International

5. Dallas, Texas – Dallas Love Field

6. Houston, Texas – William P. Hobby International

7. Washington, District of Columbia (DC) – Washington Dulles International

8. Atlanta, Georgia – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International

9. Washington, District of Columbia (DC) – Reagan National

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh International

Least Cancellations

1. Kalaoa, Hawaii - Kona International Airport

2. San Juan, Puerto Rico – Luis Muñoz Marín International

3. Jacksonville, Florida – Jacksonville International

4. Miami, Florida – Miami International

5. Charlestown, South Carolina – Charleston International

6. Charlotte, North Carolina – Charlotte Douglas International

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia International

8. Norfolk, Virginia – Norfolk International

9. Atlanta, Georgia – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International

10. Kauai, Hawaii – Lihue Airport