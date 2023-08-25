Is the Nomad Lifestyle for You?

Nomads, have existed since time began out of necessity, but made a comeback when people were forced to work remotely due to COVID.

The closed-off way of living created by the pandemic passed, and workers learned in the process that in the digital world, they could work pretty much from anywhere. Employers also realized that workers who did their jobs from remote locations took away the need to cover overhead expenses like office space.

No Limits

So why limit oneself to working at home? Why not work from somewhere else in the country? Heck, why not work in a different country? Now the truly nomad way of living becomes a possibility.

There are over 50 countries that offer digital nomad visa programs – a temporary permit that allows visitors to stay in a country while they work remotely. Most nomad visas last a year and may be extended.

It may not be for everyone, but for the soul with wanderlust, a digital nomad visa allows remote workers to travel the world while working from their laptops.

A digital nomad visa is different from a tourist visa because the traveler can stay longer in their chosen destination. Also, technically a traveler isn’t allowed to work while visiting on a tourist visa. Although that’s kind of hard to enforce, and most people do work some while they’re away. But besides that, some countries offer additional benefits with a digital nomad visa like tax exceptions.

How to Apply

The application processes are fairly similar across the various countries. The applicant will need to gather documents (things like a copy of their passport, proof that they can work remotely, and proof of income and confirmed accommodation).

It isn’t a lickety-split off you go process even though most countries allow online applications. Still, the traveler will need to attend an interview and wait a specified time for approval, and some may require that the applicant go to an embassy or consulate to fill out the application.

So what are you waiting for? Get a move on… literally!