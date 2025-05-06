Is Thai Tourism Losing Control of its Destiny?

The cumulative arrivals from January to April 2025 remain significantly lower than pre-Covid levels, indicating that Thai tourism is unlikely to meet the 2019 total of 39.8 million arrivals.

In April, Thailand experienced its third consecutive month of declining visitor numbers. Despite a temporary increase during the Songkran New Year celebrations and a rise in visitors from Islamic countries following Ramadan, the total number of arrivals reached 2,547,116 in April 2025. This figure represents a decrease of 6.37% compared to March 2025 and an 8.79% decline from April 2024. The cumulative arrivals from January to April 2025 remain significantly lower than pre-Covid levels, indicating that Thai tourism is unlikely to meet the 2019 total of 39.8 million arrivals.

The primary factors contributing to the decline include the adverse publicity surrounding the scam centers, which deterred Chinese tourists, as well as the repercussions of the earthquake on March 28, including images of collapsing buildings and the instability of high-rise condominiums and hotels in Bangkok. Additional issues, such as the PM2.5 air quality concerns, have also contributed, among other factors (further details are provided below).

Visitor numbers are anticipated to continue decreasing in May and June, a period typically characterized by a decline in arrivals. Consequently, the first half of 2025 is expected to be unproductive.

In 2024, there was a notable increase in arrivals during July, followed by a decline in August and September, before experiencing another rise in the final quarter. Thai tourism officials are currently preparing for a comparable pattern this year, with hopes for a recovery in the latter half that could enable arrivals to reach the total of 35,545,714 for 2024.

The following statistics illustrate the fluctuations in visitor arrivals to Thailand from January to April, along with the corresponding market share.

Following the conclusion of the Covid-19 crisis, economic strategists in Thailand have relied on a resurgence in tourism to support the national economy. Nevertheless, evident indicators suggest that the Thai tourism sector is increasingly losing its ability to influence its own future amid a growing array of internal and external challenges and dangers.

This year commemorates the 65th anniversary of the establishment of both the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Airways International. While both milestones were celebrated with enthusiasm in March and April, the Thai tourism sector is exhibiting signs of deterioration and is contending with fierce competition from emerging rivals in Asia and other regions.

Additionally, it has been adversely affected by various geopolitical conflicts and is now confronted with the potential for a wider global economic downturn due to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Numerous persistent issues, including scams, fraud, and exploitation of tourists, remain unresolved. The increasing focus on attracting mass-market visitors from countries like India, Russia, and China has resulted in a local backlash, with many destinations becoming overwhelmed by tourists from these nations.

A report published in the Bangkok Post regarding the decline in tourism, which was shared on Facebook, sparked a substantial number of comments from travelers. This effectively turned into a consumer feedback survey, revealing that a considerable portion of the responses highlighted concerns over declining service quality, rising prices, and overcrowding at popular tourist sites.

Public and private sector tourism leaders have two upcoming opportunities to show how they plan to deal with the situation. Two major tourism forums are due to be held on May 7 and May 15.

On May 7, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is organizing a “Thailand Tourism Forum 2025” in collaboration with UN Tourism on the theme of “Navigating Global Tourism Trends: Strengthening Thailand’s Tourism Industry”. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr Sorawong Thienthong, is due to deliver a keynote address on “Thailand’s Tourism Vision: Global Alignment, Local Impact in a Disrupted World”.

On May 14-15, the Skift Asia Forum is to be held in Bangkok under the theme of “Asia’s New Priorities”. It will feature a lineup of entirely private sector speakers to “explore how Asia’s transformation and the strategic shifts happening across the region — economically, politically, and culturally.”