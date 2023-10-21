Iraq-Iran Railway Project Discussed

Iraq‘s Transport Minister, Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, has announced the initiation of the Iraq-Iran railway project.

During a visit to the Shalamcheh port in Basra province, he discussed the details of the project with various officials, including Basra governor Asaad Al-Eidani and the Director General of the Iraqi ports company, Farhan Al-Fartusi. Al-Saadawi emphasized the importance of field visits to monitor project progress and revealed that the Basra governorate departments had approved the project’s course.

The Iraqi government, led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has made decisions to facilitate Iraq-Iran railway project completion. The Ministry of Transport is currently determining routes, schedules, bridges, and stations for the project, which is seen as a vital element for Iraq’s economic infrastructure and its connections to neighboring and Central Asian countries.

Additionally, the Iranian side has committed to clearing mines along the railway track dating back to the war.