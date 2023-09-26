Investing in Tourism is Investing in Sustainable Future

The stage is set for World Tourism Day 2023, with the global sector to come together around them theme of Tourism and Green Investments.

The official celebrations will be held of 27 September in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments”. UNWTO’s Member States will mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programs.

The celebrations will be the biggest and most impactful since the Day was first held back in 1980, with hundreds of high-level tourism leaders to join in person.

On World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO will place the emphasis on Tourism and Green Investments. The day will focus on the importance of:

Investment for People (by investing in education and skills),

For Planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation)

For Prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In Riyadh, UNWTO will present its Global Tourism Investment Framework and hold a series of high-level panels focusing on the challenges and opportunities surrounding investment in tourism. The official World Tourism Day celebrations will also see the winners of the inaugural UNWTO Women in Tech Startup Competition for the Middle East announced.

From Riyadh to the World

World Tourism Day is set to be the biggest celebration so far. UNWTO will welcome representatives from more than 100 of its Member States, including more than 50 Ministers of Tourism. Joining them will be high-level representatives from tourism’s private sector, both from the Middle East region and globally.

World Tourism Day

The first World Tourism Day was held in 1980. As the Global Day of Observance for tourism, it offers a chance to celebrate the sector’s vital role in advancing peace and prosperity and UNWTO’s global regions take turns in hosting the official celebrations, always around a timely and relevant theme.

The date of 27 September marks the day the Statutes of the Organization that became UNWTO were signed.