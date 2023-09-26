Tourism Investment News Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Climate Change News Cruise Industry News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN feeds Hospitality Industry Hotel News Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Saudi Arabia Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News

Investing in Tourism is Investing in Sustainable Future

Add Comment
11 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
, Investing in Tourism is Investing in Sustainable Future, eTurboNews | eTN
Investing in Tourism is Investing in Sustainable Future
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

On World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO will place the emphasis on Tourism and Green Investments.

SME in Travel? Click here!

The stage is set for World Tourism Day 2023, with the global sector to come together around them theme of Tourism and Green Investments.

The official celebrations will be held of 27 September in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme “Tourism and Green Investments”. UNWTO’s Member States will mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programs.

The celebrations will be the biggest and most impactful since the Day was first held back in 1980, with hundreds of high-level tourism leaders to join in person.

On World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO will place the emphasis on Tourism and Green Investments. The day will focus on the importance of:

  • Investment for People (by investing in education and skills),
  • For Planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation)
  • For Prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In Riyadh, UNWTO will present its Global Tourism Investment Framework and hold a series of high-level panels focusing on the challenges and opportunities surrounding investment in tourism. The official World Tourism Day celebrations will also see the winners of the inaugural UNWTO Women in Tech Startup Competition for the Middle East announced.

... click for more books

From Riyadh to the World

World Tourism Day is set to be the biggest celebration so far. UNWTO will welcome representatives from more than 100 of its Member States, including more than 50 Ministers of Tourism. Joining them will be high-level representatives from tourism’s private sector, both from the Middle East region and globally.

World Tourism Day

The first World Tourism Day was held in 1980. As the Global Day of Observance for tourism, it offers a chance to celebrate the sector’s vital role in advancing peace and prosperity and UNWTO’s global regions take turns in hosting the official celebrations, always around a timely and relevant theme.

The date of 27 September marks the day the Statutes of the Organization that became UNWTO were signed.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing