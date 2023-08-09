International Visitors Spent $17.4 Billion in USA in June

International visitors have spent more than $102.1 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services year-to-date.

According to the latest data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in June of 2023, international visitors spent nearly $17.4 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States – an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to June 2022.

Conversely, Americans spent nearly $17.0 billion traveling abroad during June, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $404 million and the third consecutive month during which the United States enjoyed a balance of trade surplus for travel and tourism-related goods and services.

International visitors have spent more than $102.1 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services year-to-date (YTD) (January through June 2023), an increase of nearly 38 percent when compared 2022; international visitors have injected, on average, more than $564 million a day into the U.S. economy YTD.

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

• Travel Spending

Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $9.6 billion during June 2023 (compared to $7.2 billion in June 2022), an increase of nearly 33 percent when compared to the previous year. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to foreign travel.

Travel receipts accounted for 55 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in June 2023.

• Passenger Fare Receipts

Fares received by U.S. carriers from international visitors totaled $3.0 billion in June 2023 (compared to $2.5 billion in the previous year), up 22 percent when compared to June 2022. These receipts represent expenditures by foreign residents on international flights provided by U.S. air carriers.

Passenger fare receipts accounted for 17 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in June 2023.

• Medical/Education/Short-Term Worker Spending