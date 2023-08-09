Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cruise Industry News Cultural Travel News Destination News Entertainment News feeds Government News Hospitality Industry Hotel News LGBTQ Travel News Luxury Tourism News Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Newsletter Rail Travel News Rebuilding Travel Resort News Responsible Travel News Restaurant News Safer Travel Shopping News Theme Parks News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News USA Travel News World Travel News

International Visitors Spent $17.4 Billion in USA in June

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

International visitors have spent more than $102.1 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services year-to-date.

According to the latest data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in June of 2023, international visitors spent nearly $17.4 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States – an increase of nearly 25 percent compared to June 2022.

Conversely, Americans spent nearly $17.0 billion traveling abroad during June, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $404 million and the third consecutive month during which the United States enjoyed a balance of trade surplus for travel and tourism-related goods and services.

International visitors have spent more than $102.1 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services year-to-date (YTD) (January through June 2023), an increase of nearly 38 percent when compared 2022; international visitors have injected, on average, more than $564 million a day into the U.S. economy YTD.

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)

Travel Spending

  • Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $9.6 billion during June 2023 (compared to $7.2 billion in June 2022), an increase of nearly 33 percent when compared to the previous year. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to foreign travel.
  • Travel receipts accounted for 55 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in June 2023.

Passenger Fare Receipts

  • Fares received by U.S. carriers from international visitors totaled $3.0 billion in June 2023 (compared to $2.5 billion in the previous year), up 22 percent when compared to June 2022. These receipts represent expenditures by foreign residents on international flights provided by U.S. air carriers.
  • Passenger fare receipts accounted for 17 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in June 2023.

Medical/Education/Short-Term Worker Spending

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

You may also like

