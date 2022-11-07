International visitors spent $14.7 billion in US in September

According to data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in September 2022 international visitors spent nearly $14.7 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States, an increase of more than 110 percent compared to September 2021.

Americans spent $15.5 billion traveling abroad, yielding a balance of trade deficit of $802 million for the month—the third monthly balance of trade deficit for U.S. travel and tourism year to date in 2022.

Year to date (January through September 2022), international visitors have spent more than $112.1 billion on U.S. travel and tourism-related goods and services (up more than 106% when compared to the same period last year), injecting, on average, nearly $411 million a day into the U.S. economy.

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)

Travel Spending

Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $7.8 billion in September 2022 (compared to $2.2 billion in September 2021), an increase of 249 percent when compared to the previous year.

For a pre-pandemic perspective, travel receipts totaled $11.4 billion in September 2019. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to foreign travel.

Travel receipts accounted for 53 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in September 2022.

Passenger Fare Receipts

Fares received by U.S. carriers from international visitors totaled $2.6 billion in September 2022 (compared to $1.1 billion in September 2021), an increase of 144 percent when compared to the previous year.

For a pre-pandemic perspective, the United States exported nearly $3.3 billion in passenger air transportation services in September 2019. These receipts are expenditures by foreign residents on international flights of U.S. air carriers.

Passenger fare receipts accounted for 18 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in September 2022.

Medical/Education/Short-Term Worker Spending

