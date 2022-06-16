Airlines Airport Breaking Travel News Business Travel Entertainment Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investment Meetings (MICE) News People Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Shopping Theme Parks Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

International visitors spent $12.7 billion in US in April

by Harry Johnson
According to the latest tourism-related data released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in April 2022:

  • International visitors spent $12.7 billion on travel to, and tourism-related activities within, the United States, an increase of 136 percent compared to April 2021.
  • Americans spent $10.9 billion traveling abroad, yielding a balance of trade surplus of $1.8 billion for the month—the sixth consecutive month during which the United States enjoyed a balance of trade surplus for travel and tourism.
  • For the first time since February 2020, ‘Travel Receipts’ accounted for more than half (54%) of total travel exports.
  • April marked the highwater point in terms of monthly international visitor spending in the United States since the announcement of COVID-19 in February 2020.

Composition of Monthly Spending (Travel Exports)

  • Travel Receipts 
    • Purchases of travel and tourism-related goods and services by international visitors traveling in the United States totaled $6.8 billion in April 2022 (compared to $1.5 billion in April 2021), an increase of 352 percent when compared to the previous year.
    • For a pre-pandemic perspective, travel receipts totaled $11.7 billion in April 2019. These goods and services include food, lodging, recreation, gifts, entertainment, local transportation in the United States, and other items incidental to international travel.
    • Travel receipts accounted for 54 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in April 2022.
  • Passenger Fare Receipts
    • Fares received by U.S. carriers from international visitors totaled $2.0 billion in April 2022 (compared to $732 million in April 2021), an increase of 174 percent when compared to the previous year. 
    • For a pre-pandemic perspective, the United States exported $3.4 billion in passenger air transportation services in April 2019. These receipts are expenditures by foreign residents on international flights of U.S. air carriers.
    • Passenger fare receipts accounted for 16 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in April 2022.
  • Medical/Education/Short-Term Worker Spending
    • Expenditures for educational and health-related tourism, along with all expenditures by border, seasonal, and other short-term workers in the United States totaled $3.9 billion in April 2022 (compared to $3.2 billion in April 2021), an increase of 24 percent when compared to the previous year.
    • For a pre-pandemic perspective, this spending totaled $5.0 billion in April 2019.
    • Medical tourism, education, and short-term worker expenditures accounted for 31 percent of total U.S. travel and tourism exports in April 2022.
