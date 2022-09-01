Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

International visitor volume to the USA up 134.9%

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
6 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

June 2022 International Outbound Travel Volume (U.S. Citizen Visitor Departures) from the United States totaled 8,680,304

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in June 2022, non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States increased 134.9% compared to June 2021, totaling 4,062,569.

June 2022 international outbound travel volume (U.S. citizen visitor departures) from the United States totaled 8,680,304 – a year-over-year increase of 82% and reaching 83% of June 2019 departures.

International Arrivals to the United States

  • Total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States of 4,062,569, increased 134.9% compared to June 2021 and represents 64.2% of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for June 2019, down slightly from the prior month’s 64.4%.
  • Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,065,607 increased 162.7% from June 2021.
  • June 2022 was the fifteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.
  • Colombia (with 111,834 visitors) was the only top 20 country to the United States that reported a decrease in visitor volume in June 2022 compared to June 2021, with a -32% change.
  • The largest number of international visitor arrivals was from Canada (1,002,156), Mexico (994,806), the United Kingdom (266,656), India (141,109) and Germany (129,039). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 59.2% of total international arrivals.
  • In the first half of 2022 international arrivals increased 170.7% YOY. The 20,732,271 arrivals in the first half of 2022 were 93.8% of calendar year 2021 arrivals, but just 55.6% of arrivals during the first half of pre-pandemic 2019.

International Departures from the United States

  • Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 8,680,304 increased 82% compared to June 2021 and were 83% of total departures in pre-pandemic June 2019.
  • June 2022 was the sixteenth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a YOY basis.
  • Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 2,980,944 (34.3% of total departures for June and 44.7% year-to-date (YTD). Canada recorded a significant YOY increase of 1,596%.
  • Combined YTD, Mexico (15,958,044) and the Caribbean (4,556,767) accounted for 57.5% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures, down 3.5 percentage points from May 2022 YTD.
  • Europe YTD (6,522,955) increased 560% YOY, accounting for 18.3% of all departures, up 2.5 percentage points from a 15.8% share in May 2022 YTD.

The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate U.S. travel and tourism exports.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on nonstop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.

