International visitor volume to the USA up 134.9%

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in June 2022, non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States increased 134.9% compared to June 2021, totaling 4,062,569.

June 2022 international outbound travel volume (U.S. citizen visitor departures) from the United States totaled 8,680,304 – a year-over-year increase of 82% and reaching 83% of June 2019 departures.

International Arrivals to the United States

Total non-U.S. resident international visitor volume to the United States of 4,062,569, increased 134.9% compared to June 2021 and represents 64.2% of the pre-COVID total visitor volume reported for June 2019, down slightly from the prior month’s 64.4%.

Overseas visitor volume to the United States of 2,065,607 increased 162.7% from June 2021.

June 2022 was the fifteenth consecutive month that total non-U.S. resident international arrivals to the United States increased on a year-over-year (YOY) basis.

Colombia (with 111,834 visitors) was the only top 20 country to the United States that reported a decrease in visitor volume in June 2022 compared to June 2021, with a -32% change.

The largest number of international visitor arrivals was from Canada (1,002,156), Mexico (994,806), the United Kingdom (266,656), India (141,109) and Germany (129,039). Combined, these top 5 source markets accounted for 59.2% of total international arrivals.

In the first half of 2022 international arrivals increased 170.7% YOY. The 20,732,271 arrivals in the first half of 2022 were 93.8% of calendar year 2021 arrivals, but just 55.6% of arrivals during the first half of pre-pandemic 2019.

International Departures from the United States

Total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States of 8,680,304 increased 82% compared to June 2021 and were 83% of total departures in pre-pandemic June 2019.

June 2022 was the sixteenth consecutive month that total U.S. citizen international visitor departures from the United States increased on a YOY basis.

Mexico recorded the largest outbound visitor volume of 2,980,944 (34.3% of total departures for June and 44.7% year-to-date (YTD). Canada recorded a significant YOY increase of 1,596%.

Combined YTD, Mexico (15,958,044) and the Caribbean (4,556,767) accounted for 57.5% of total U.S. citizen international visitor departures, down 3.5 percentage points from May 2022 YTD.

Europe YTD (6,522,955) increased 560% YOY, accounting for 18.3% of all departures, up 2.5 percentage points from a 15.8% share in May 2022 YTD.

The ADIS/I-94 Visitor Arrivals Program, in cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), provides a count of visitor arrivals (Overseas+Canada+Mexico) to the United States (with stays of 1-night or more and visiting under certain visa types) and is used to calculate U.S. travel and tourism exports.

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on nonstop international air traffic between the United States and other countries. The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010. The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, U.S. Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.

