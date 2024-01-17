International Visitor Arrivals to US Increased 17.1%

October 2023 was the eighth consecutive month that overseas visitors to the United States totaled over 2 million.

According to the latest data from the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) in October 2023, the United States welcomed a total of 5,966,539 international visitors. This marked a 17.1% increase compared to October 2022. Moreover, it represented 89.2% of the pre-COVID visitor volume reported for the same month in 2019, which was higher than the 86.2% recorded in September.

In October 2022, the number of visitors from abroad to the United States reached 2,982,006, reflecting a growth of +21.4%.

In October 2023, there was a YOY increase in total international arrivals to the United States by non-US residents for the 31st consecutive month.

None of the top 20 countries that contribute to tourism in the United States experienced a decline in the number of visitors in October 2022.

Canada had the highest number of international visitor arrivals, with 1,652,006. Mexico followed closely behind with 1,332,527 arrivals. The United Kingdom contributed 412,676 visitors, while Germany and France accounted for 210,719 and 176,060 arrivals respectively. Together, these top 5 source markets made up 63.4% of the total international arrivals.

International Departures from the United States

In October 2023, the number of American citizens departing from the United States reached 7,525,134, marking an 11.3% rise from October 2022 and accounting for 98.9% of the departures recorded in October 2019, before the pandemic.

In October 2023, there was a continuous 31-month streak of year-over-year growth in the number of US citizen international visitor departures from the United States.

In October 2023, the total number of US citizens departing from the United States and traveling internationally amounted to 81,672,286, showing a year-on-year increase of 24.1%. North America (including Mexico and Canada) accounted for 49.8% of the market share, while overseas destinations accounted for 50.2%.

In October, Mexico had the highest number of people leaving the country with a total of 2,856,925 visitors, accounting for 38.0% of all departures. Year-to-date, Mexico’s outbound visitor volume represents 36.1% of the total. On the other hand, Canada experienced a year-on-year increase of 16.1%.

Total US citizen international visitor departures were primarily attributed to Mexico (29,516,303) and the Caribbean (8,870,521), constituting 47% of the combined year-to-date figures.

In October, there were a total of 1,627,347 US departures to Europe, making it the second largest destination for outbound US visitors. This accounted for 21.6% of all departures in October and 21.4% year-to-date. Compared to October 2022, there was a 15.4% increase in outbound visitation to Europe in October 2023.