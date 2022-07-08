International travel: The ups and the downs

What is international travel doing after 2 1/2 years of COVID-19 health restrictions which resulted in a negatively impacted economy?

Based on data collected by a mobile data plan used when traveling internationally, Ubibi e SIM has determined that the first quarter of 2022 is showing positive signs of recovery. Most countries have dropped travel restrictions which likely accounts for the increase in global movement.

What can be expected throughout the rest of summer?

According to sales of data plans, in the months of March, April and May, there was a big increase of 247% in international travel overall compared to the same period last year.

Quadruple digit increases in Europe

Certain European destinations showed staggering increases with Italy clocking in with a 1263% increase over 2021 and Portugal pulling in 1721% more compared to last year. Switzerland, Greece, and Spain are showing huge increases as well.

America loves France loves America

Most Europeans travel to the United States of America when travelling internationally, especially the French. And in turn, when Americans travel to Europe, they are particularly fond of France.

Asia still asleep

While Japan has shown a small bit of recovery, as well as Thailand and Indonesia, for the most part, destinations in Asia are not experiencing dramatic increases in travel and vice versa, not many Asian are traveling around the globe just yet.

What about hotels?

Despite increasing travel numbers, hotel occupancy is not registering the same positive influx. Around the globe, hotels continue to navigate challenges stemming from COVID-19 alongside the usual suspects of challenges in the form of the economy and labor shortages, but also in the wake of global political issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

In America, hotel occupancy dropped less than 1 percentage point in the first part of the year, with Japan, Spain, and Germany recording steep declines. On the upside, there was a big demand for hotel rooms in the UK, Sweden, and China, with London, Dublin, and Coventry coming in at a whopping 92% occupancy.

