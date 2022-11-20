International Tourism Women’s Day Entrepreneurship Conference

WTN Executive Board Member Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica gave her keynote address at the International Womens Day Tourism Conference in Serbia.

The World Tourism Network Balkan Chapter president gave the keynote address at the International Women’s Entrepreneurship Conference in the Western Balkan Region.

Hot topics were discussed in Novi Sad, Serbia on November 19. The event was attended by 100 women leaders from the region.

The international conference dedicated to women in business was organized by the Provincial Government of Vojvodina and the Chamber of Commerce of Vojvodina.

Together with the hosts, the conference was opened by Aleksandra Gardasevic-Slavuljica, the general director for tourism in the Government of Montenegro, who is also an Executive Board member of the World Tourism Network.

In her opening speech, Gardasevic-Slavuljica highlighted numerous challenges and specifically explained activities by the ministry in terms of empowering women in the economy and tourism of Montenegro.

“We are changing the business environment in favor of women”, Gardasevic-Slavuljica said.

Globally women make up 39% of the overall workforce, and men 61%.

In tourism this is different. The majority of employees in the travel and tourism industry are held by women, however, most positions are lower-paid jobs.

In tourism, there are only 17% of women in managerial positions

Average salaries are 20% less compared to pay for the same jobs done by men.

Gardasevic-Slavuljica demanded: “That’s why women in tourism should be empowered, given the opportunity for education and training, facilitating their access to sources of financing, giving them a chance to use innovative technologies and digitalization.

In the Ministry of tourism in Montenegro 8 out of 10 management positions belong to women.

Gardasevic-Slavuljica concluded: “Tourism is an emotional activity.”

Women make decisions about family trips. She thought marketing budgets to promote leisure travel should be directed more toward women. Tourism is as strong, as women are strong in it.”

