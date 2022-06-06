International Tourism is back in a new and safe Afghanistan

Visit with the Taliban. A new cultural experience is waiting for visitors ready to experience Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

The former Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism is now the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The website of the Afghan Tourist Organization (ATO) says it has some good reasons why travelers should visit Afghanistan. Unfortunately, such reasons are not directly listed.

The tourism board explains that Afghanistan is located in Central Asia and is a historical and ancient country before and after Islam. It says Afghanistan is connected now to south Asia.

Kunar is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan located in the northeastern part of the country. Its capital is Asadabad. Its population is estimated to be 508,224. Kunar’s major political groups include Wahabis or Ahl-e- Hadith, Nazhat-e Hambastagi Milli, Hezb-e Afghanistan Naween, Hezb-e Islami Gulbuddin.

The number of domestic tourists visiting eastern Kunar province has spiked recently, local officials said a month ago.

According to today’s follow-up report in the government-owned Kabul Times, more than 90,000 tourists visited scenic and mountainous Kunar province alone.

In other parts of the country, thousands of domestic and international tourists have been seen visiting ancient areas and recreational sites after firm security restoration in the country.

In the past, prevailing insecurity along the roads and highways prevented both domestic and foreign visitors from traversing, but now the Taliban rule is explained as the Islamic Emirates security is back for the Afghanistan travel and tourism industry.

Kunar province has beautiful recreational sites with many historical areas for travelers.

Also, the ancient Herat province attracted thousands of tourists, including foreigners, as security is in place all over the western zone.

Khairullah Said Wali Khairkhwa is the current Afghan Minister of Information and Culture and a former Minister of the Interior. After the fall of the Taliban government in 2001, he was held at the United States Guantanamo Bay detainment camp in Cuba.

The government newspaper says Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, is safe, and international investments are pouring in.

The article concluded that cooperation of the people with their new Islamic system was most needed and is now essential for the restoration of the country. The world is gaining confidence in this new and more secure Afghanistan. The first passenger flight after the revolution was operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in September 2021 has already taken place.