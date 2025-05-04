International Institute for Peace Through Tourism, New Peace Park in Turkey

IIPT- The International Institute for Peace through Tourism and Mayor Birol Arslan of Kepez-Canakkale, Turkiye, dedicated the IIPT Kepez Olive Peace Park. The event took place on April 23, which coincided with the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Turkiye.

IIPT—The International Institute for Peace through Tourism and Mayor Birol Arslan of Kepez-Canakkale, Turkiye, dedicated the IIPT Kepez Olive Peace Park on April 23, which coincided with National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in Turkiye.

The Peace Park’s location along the foreshore of the Dardanelles looks out to the Gallipoli Peninsula, which was a major theatre of war during World War 1, especially between the English, Australia, New Zealand, and Turkiye. However, after 110 years, the adversity between these countries has been replaced with respect, reconciliation, peace, and friendship, which are the principles and objectives of IIPT.

The dignitaries who attended the official proceedings were Mayor Arslan and Municipal Members from Kepez, Canakkale; Meridian Biziak, representing the Australian Embassy; Timothy Marshall, Chairman of the IIPT Board; Gail Parsonage, President of IIPT Australia; Jovan Popescu, President of IIPT Serbia; and Andreas Larentzakis, IIPT Executive Director.

As the day was also the Turkiye National Children’s Day, the event featured vocal and dance performances by children from Canakkale, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria. It was a true representation of bringing together peace and friendship through the children of the world.

That evening a dinner was hosted by Mrs Ruveyde Ergon, owner of the Iris Hotel Canakkale, for the Mayor and the Official Party and the organising committee headed by Andreas Larentzakis IIPT Executive Director and Sevil Ören Konachi IIPT Representative Turkey.

Iris Hotel was also awarded membership to the IIPT Global Peace Hotels.

Timothy Marshall, IIPT Chair brought greetings on behalf of IIPT founder Mr. Lou D’Amore and Global President Mr. Ajay Prakash. Mr Marshall stated that “Our presence here today is to salute the important recognition of children in Turkiye and around the world, to formalize our partnership with Turkiye, and to lay the groundwork for great collaboration in the months and years to come.

The IIPT Kepez Olive Peace Park – Canakkale, Turkiye, joins over 450 IIPT Global Peace Parks with the objective to:

Nurture the growth of peace and understanding, at home and throughout the world; Enhance awareness of a community’s commitment to peace and a healthy environment; Create common ground for the community to come together in celebration of their nation’s people, land and heritage; and to reflect on the connectedness to planet earth and the key role of Tourism in contributing to a more sustainable and peaceful world.