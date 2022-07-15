International Drink Spiking Awareness Day – Friday, July 15

Public awareness video highlights what to do if you or someone you know is suddenly feeling that they could’ve been spiked

On the occasion of International Drink Spiking Awareness Day today July 15, the International Nightlife Association is glad to announce its collaboration with Stamp Out Drinking.

Our goal is to raise awareness on drink spiking prevention at a worldwide level by providing training, knowledge, and drink spiking prevention products (such as StopTopps) to nightlife business owners and nightlife users.

This year, Stamp Out Drinking is releasing a public awareness video that highlights what to do if you or someone you know is suddenly feeling that they could’ve been spiked, how to safeguard yourself and where to get support.