International Cyber Crime Conference 2023 Planned in Bulgaria

An international conference named “Empact on Cybercrime” is scheduled for September 11 in Sofia, organized by Bulgaria’s General Directorate Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC). EMPACT stands for European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats. It will feature leading experts from EU member states, non-EU countries, and international organizations discussing various cybercrime challenges and experiences related to EMPACT 2022+ priorities, including countering cyberattacks, child exploitation online, online financial fraud, intellectual property crimes on the web, darknet investigations, and cryptocurrency fraud. Deputy Interior Minister Stoyan Temelakiev will give an opening address. A survey indicates that 64% of Bulgarians feel uninformed about cybersecurity matters.