InterContinental Hotels Group quits Russia

The owner of Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and InterContinental hotel chains announced on its website today that the company is halting all of its operations in Russian Federation.

“We are now in the process of ceasing all operations in Russia consistent with evolving UK, US and EU sanction regimes and the ongoing and increasing challenges of operating there,” UK-based InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) said in its release on Monday.

But the company remains “focused on supporting our teams in Russia and in Ukraine, in line with our commitment to care for our people and the communities in which we operate,” IHG added.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, marketed as IHG Hotels & Resorts, is a British multinational hospitality company headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

The company worldwide headquarters and Europe offices are in Denham, Buckinghamshire in England. The Americas office is in Dunwoody, Georgia in Greater Atlanta. The Southeast Asia & Korea offices are in Singapore, Australasia offices in Sydney, Japan offices in Tokyo, India Middle East & Africa offices in Dubai, and the Greater China offices are in Pudong, Shanghai.

As of 2012, of IHG’s more than 5,400 hotels, 4,433 are operated under franchise agreements, 907 were managed by the company but separately owned, and eight were directly owned.

As of March 31, 2019, IHG has 842,759 guest rooms and 5,656 hotels across nearly 100 countries.