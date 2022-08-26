Insulin pump Market to Hit USD 13.38 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.6% CAGR

The global market for insulin pump was valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2030. This CAGR will be 13.6% between 2021 and 2030.

Insulin pump are small, computer-controlled drug delivery devices that provide insulin doses to diabetic patients. Insulin pump have been widely adopted for their efficiency in controlling and managing diabetes. They deliver insulin doses consistently and on time. Diabetes is the main reason for the rising demand for insulin pump. According to the International Diabetes Federation data, 552 million people worldwide are expected to have diabetes by 2030. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, stroke, and kidney disease. Diabetes cases are increasing due to the changing lifestyles of consumers, shifting eating patterns, and poor food habits.

Request for Sample Copy of Insulin pump Market with Complete TOC and Figures & [email protected] https://market.us/report/insulin-pump-market/request-sample

Insulin pump Market: Drivers

To counter market growth, rising diabetes prevalence among the general population The rising prevalence of diabetes can be attributed to several factors, including obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, 537 million people aged 20-79 will have diabetes by 2021. The total number of diabetes patients is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million in 2045.

As we age, our risk of developing diabetes rises. As a result, there is an increase in the number of people over 65 who are at risk for developing diabetes, glaucoma, and hypertension.

According to the Endocrine Society (the Society for Diabetes Research), an estimated 33.0% of adults 65 years and older will suffer from diabetes by 2022.

A large number of type1 diabetics worldwide require insulin to manage their disease. Insulin Pump Market growth is expected to be driven by rising awareness of these pump among diabetics and the benefits associated in disease management.

Recent Product Approvals and Presence of a Robust Pipeline to Accelerate Market Growth

The market players are focusing their efforts on R&D and the launch of new products. Clinical trials have supported the R&D by demonstrating a sustained improvement in glucose control in type2 diabetic patients receiving pump therapy compared to patients receiving Multiple Daily Injection (MDI) therapies.

Insulin pump Market: Restraints

Insulin pump with a high adoption rate

These pump have grown due to the rising prevalence of type1 and type2 diabetes worldwide and the growing demand for pump that are easier to use than the MDI. The market growth is expected to be limited by the high price of insulin pump therapy. Pump, modern drug delivery devices that deliver drugs, have revolutionized healthcare and heralded a new era for the healthcare industry.

According to Mdedge’s article, pump therapy is more expensive than daily multiple insulin injections for diabetes patients. This difference amounts to approximately 30%.

These pump have additional costs for consumables like batteries, sensors, and other consumables. The average US price of these pump is USD 3,839.6 (OEM price). The annual cost for consumables is USD 1,067.0 (OEM price). Prices can also vary depending on the brand and size of the pump.

These pump are not widely used in emerging countries due to a lack of knowledge about diabetes treatment options and poor reimbursement policies.

The high price of an insulin pump is restricting their adoption in the market. These pump are also more expensive than they cost and there is less reimbursement in developing countries. This has led to a lower adoption rate for these products on the global market.

Any query?

Enquire Here For Report Customization: https://market.us/report/insulin-pump-market/#inquiry

Insulin pump Market Key Trends:

Diabetes is a leading cause of death worldwide. It is also a risk factor for other health problems. Market growth is also being driven by an increasing number of type1 of diabetics. The market is also driven by increasing awareness of type 1 diabetes and sedentary lifestyles.

The IDF Atlas (International Diabetes Foundation) states that diabetes will cause approximately 6.7 million deaths in 2021. According to the IDF Atlas, the number of diabetic patients is expected to rise by 51% by 2045.

Market growth is also driven by government initiatives to raise awareness about healthcare policies worldwide and manage diabetes. There has been an increase in healthcare spending and a demand for better tubeless insulin pump. These insulin pump are user-friendly and unobtrusive. This will drive market growth over the forecast period.

Recent development:

Insulet Corporation announced a USD 200 million investment in its Johor manufacturing facility over five years on June 2, 2022. Insulet Corporation is a global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology and devices. As part of its goal to increase its global manufacturing capabilities, the company would be able to produce its Omnipod Insulin Management System.

Ypsomed and CamDiab announced a collaboration in April 2022 to create an integrated AID system (automatic insulin delivery). The integrated AID system will link Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre3 with Ypsomed’s MyLife YpsoPump, allowing for a smart and automated method of delivering insulin using realistic glucose data.

The agreement was announced at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions on 3 June 2022 by Diabeloop, a global leader in therapeutic AI and SOOIL, a leading company in superior diabetes treatment. This collaboration will allow them to conduct clinical trials to expand their cooperation and to provide access to their products to as many patients through innovative products.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 3.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.6% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Bn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Direct Order This Report Available- To Purchase This Premium Report Click Here

Key Market Players:

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

SOOIL

Tandem Diabetes care

Insulet Corp

Valeritas

Microport

Type

Tubing

Reservoir

Infusion Set

Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What are the major players in the insulin pump market?

What is the CAGR for the insulin pump market in 2019?

What are the main driving factors for the insulin pump market?

Which segment is growing fastest in the insulin pump market?

Which region will dominate the global insulin pump market?

What is the future value of the insulin pump market?

Which segment had the largest market share for insulin pump?

More Related Reports from Our Market.us Site:

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 28.87 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%, from USD 12.51 billion in 2021.

Global Insulin Delivery Systems Market is estimated to reach a value of over USD 11.42 Bn in 2017 at a CAGR of over 7.0% over the forecast period.

global Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market is projected to be USD 347.6 Mn in 2022 to reach USD 600.0 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

global birth control wearables market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 63.36 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 13.2%, from USD 18.34 Bn in 2022.

Diabetes Wearables Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 36.25 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3%, from USD 20.92 Bn in 2021

global healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) security market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 36.27 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 36%, from USD 1.68 Bn in 2022.

global artificial pancreas devices market was worth USD 208.1 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% between 2023 to 2032.

global home healthcare market was worth USD 311.54 Billion in 2021. This number will increase at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2023-2032

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News