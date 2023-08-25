Instagram Hashtags: Most Popular Beaches and Cities in USA

New study highlights power of social media in shaping perception of popular travel destinations in the United States.

A recent study revealed the 25 most popular beaches and cities in the USA based on Instagram hashtags.

This study highlights the power of social media in shaping our perception of popular destinations and showcases the beauty and diversity of the United States.

10 Most Popular Beaches in the USA:

South Beach, Florida

Approx. Length: 3,500 meters, Hashtag Count: 8,794,810 and Hashtags per meter: 2512.8.

South Beach in Florida tops the list as the most popular beach in the USA, with an approximate length of 3,500 meters. This renowned beach boasts a staggering hashtag count of 8,794,810 on Instagram, averaging 2512.8 hashtags per meter. Its iconic status as a trendy and vibrant destination makes it a favorite among beachgoers and social media enthusiasts alike.

2. Miami Beach, Florida

Approx. Length: 8,000 meters, Hashtag Count: 15,856,570 and Hashtags per meter: 1982.07.

With a length of 8,000 meters, Miami Beach in Florida comes in second place. This world-famous beach attracts a massive 15,856,570 hashtags on Instagram, with an average of 1982.07 hashtags per meter.

Known for its Art Deco architecture, white sand, and lively atmosphere, Miami Beach remains a top choice for travelers seeking sun, fun, and Instagram-worthy moments.

3. Venice Beach, California

Approx. Length: 2,500 meters, Hashtag Count: 4,439,353 and Hashtags per meter: 1775.74.

California’s Venice Beach takes the third spot, spanning 2,500 meters. It captures the attention of 4,439,353 hashtags on Instagram, resulting in an impressive average of 1775.74 hashtags per meter. Famous for its bohemian vibe, street performers, and eclectic culture, Venice Beach provides a unique coastal experience that resonates with both locals and tourists.

4. Huntington Beach, California

Approx. Length: 4,500 meters, Hashtag Count: 3,634,734 and Hashtags per meter: 807.72

Huntington Beach, California, ranks fourth on the list, covering 4,500 meters. This picturesque beach garners 3,634,734 hashtags on Instagram, with an average of 807.72 hashtags per meter. Known as “Surf City, USA,” Huntington Beach draws surfers, beach lovers, and Instagrammers keen to capture the quintessential California coastal scene.

5. Newport Beach, California

Approx. Length: 8,000 meters, Hashtag Count: 4,043,407 and Hashtags per meter: 505.43.

California’s Newport Beach secures the fifth position, stretching across 8,000 meters. It accumulates 4,043,407 hashtags on Instagram, resulting in an average of 505.43 hashtags per meter. This upscale beach destination, known for its scenic harbor and upscale coastal living, attracts visitors seeking a luxurious beach experience.

6. Clearwater Beach, Florida

Approx. Length: 3,200 meters, Hashtag Count: 1,365,407 and Hashtags per meter: 426.69