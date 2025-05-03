Inspired by Gloria Guevara, Beyond the Beaches of Croatia, UNWTO, and Kristijan Curavic

Kristijan Curavi is a world champion diver who is passionate about raising the white flag after eliminating plastic from tourism beaches. Therefore, he started the Ocean Alliance. His followers include heads of state, including Prince Andrew from Monaco, Justin Trudeau from Canada, mayors, ministers, and the diving community. His friend Dr.Taleb Rifai introduced him to Gloria Guevara, and there was a good reason for it. Since then, Kristijan has wanted Gloria to become the next Secretary General of UN-Tourism. This may soon become a reality, and a new day for money-making opportunities around the world, but more so for environmental protection, sustainability, and our beautiful oceans.

Croatia’s gift to the world is the elimination of Plastic in the world’s waters. Croatia may become a country of heroes when it comes to tourism. Croatia accounted for tourism revenue in 2024 to reach EURO 1,798 billion, a 10% increase from 2023. Croatia’s Minister of Tourism and Sport, Tonči Glavina, is proud of these results and should be seen as a tourism hero. Glavina attributed the success to substantial investments in Croatia’s tourism sector.

Another Croatian Hero, Kristijan Curavic, made global headlines when he died and was brought back to life at the age of 4. He has become one of the world’s most highly awarded free divers, planning his next move to achieve his new entry in the Guinness World Records. It will happen in Los Angeles, and eTN is following the story.

Kristijan also loves and respects the environment, and today, he followed Dr. Taleb Rifai in endorsing Gloria Guevara for her ambition to become the next head of UN-Tourism.

Will Croatia also stand by European principles in tourism?

Kristijan had appealed to his tourism minister to support the Democratic European and UN Principles and oppose a third term for his fellow European friend from Georgia, Pololikashvili Zurab, so that UNWTO can continue to be respected by future potential members and follow its principles of diversity in electing its leaders.

He adds, “Not only did Europe have a two-term leader in UN-Tourism, but even as a European, I see the importance of getting a secretary-general from another global region and a leader who could be the first woman. Both former UN-Tourism leaders agree strongly – why?”

Many tourism personalities, not only in Croatia but also in the rest of Europe, are worried that Croatia’s Tourism Minister, Tonči Glavina, may not go along with the rest of Europe and put his weight behind his friend, UN-Tourism Secretary Zurab Pololikashvili, and elect him for a third term.

Tourism is Behind the White Flag

Croatian hero Kristijan Curavic, who founded the Ocean Alliance and the White Flag initiative to support plastic-free tourism beaches with his outstanding team of divers, has worked with personalities including Prince Andrew from Monaco, Justin Trudeau from Canada, and Dr. Taleb Rifai from Jordan.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, a two-term secretary general for UNWTO, is also a board member of the Ocean Alliance. Dr Taleb Rifai has always emphasized the importance of cooperation and integrating environmental protection in every aspect of the economic development of the tourism sector.

Dr. Rifai, who yesterday endorsed Gloria Guevara as his favorite for the upcoming election this month for UN-Tourism Secretary General, shares his passion with her and people such as Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO, Achim Steiner, UNDP, Inger Andersen, UNEP, and UNEMG.

“The global challenge of environmental issues is closely embedded with the tourism sector, and the Code of Ethics of UNWTO-UN Tourism officially states that biodiversity and ecological processes are the key elements of sustainable tourism, “Kristijan Curavi said.

There is no tourism without the environment and biodiversity.

Kristijan explains: “Dr. Taleb Rifai, who was active for four years as a board member in our organization, Dr. Taleb and I discussed everything from political to environmental issues, not only among heads of state, in terms of how to deal with the challenges of sustainable tourism and make it environmentally sustainable at the same time.

“Dr Taleb Rifai emphasized the importance of cooperation, integrating environmental protection in every aspect of the economic development of the tourism sector.

How Kristijan Curavic first met Gloria Guevara

In one of my close conversations with Dr Taleb Rifai in his office in Amman, where I used to live for months and work with him daily, I asked him who would be the most significant person to take on the UNWTO Secretary-General role.

“He didn’t hesitate before answering. He opened and introduced me to Gloria Guevara, when she was working in Saudi Arabia, for HE Ahmed Al Khateeb, deeply involved in the Saudi Arabia initiative dealing with exactly the issue Dr. Taleb Rifai and I were so passionate about.”

“Under the leadership of the current Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvil, UNWTO didn’t follow through or initiate any of its programs or initiatives that are the organization’s fundamental core values or objectives.

“Leaving its moral and ethical obligations to dry, UNWTO abandoned its own principles, which has led to organizational deterioration from the inside and a severe loss of credibility among its member nations, the public, and tourists.”

Kristijan continued, “This is not just an election for Secretary-General but an election for rebuilding the UN-Tourism’s credibility, making it stronger and more resilient, which is more than needed to deal with today’s most imminent environmental threat and loss of biodiversity that sustains tourism.”

“Such a severe imminent threat will unite nations and mankind, so UNWTO needs to be there not only for tourism.”

“On behalf of all environmental organizations and heads of states and nations we represent, please carefully consider your choice before choosing. Gloria Guevara represents the true core values and UNWTO Code of Ethics of sustainable tourism, which she has already proven throughout her career.

“Voting for Gloria Guevara from the ocean’s perspective is not a matter of choice but necessity if you want to contribute to planetary sustainability. The world doesn’t need any more successful people; it needs innovative entrepreneurs in the economy and environment, and Gloria is one of the pioneers.”