Inspirato CEO Steps Down

Luxury travel subscription brand Inspirato announced that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Brent Handler, has stepped down while remaining a member of the Board of Directors.

Inspirato’s Board of Directors has appointed Eric Grosse to serve as CEO effective September 25, 2023.

Mr. Grosse brings more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the online travel industry, including as Co-Founder and President of Hotwire and President of Expedia Worldwide, a subsidiary of Expedia Group Inc. Mr. Grosse has served on the Company’s Board of Directors for two years, most recently as the Lead Independent Director and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.