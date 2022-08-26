Industrial Robotics Market To Generate Revenue Of USD 75.3 Billion With A CAGR Of 12.4% Worldwide By 2031

According to projections, the industrial robotics market will reach USD 75.3 billion in 2026. It is expected to grow at 12.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. An industrial robot is a machine that can be programmed to perform tasks related to production automatically.

These robots can be reprogrammed and the program can easily be modified depending on the industrial need and usage. Industrial robots are used for automation purposes. They can increase productivity, reduce costs, and produce high-quality products. Most industrial robots consist of a drive, an end-effector or robotic manipulator, and sensors and controllers.

Robotic controllers are the brain of the robot and help in giving instructions. The robot sensors are made up of microphones and cameras to keep it aware of the industrial environment. The robot’s robotic manipulator is the arm that moves and positions the robot, while the robot’s end effectors interact with the workpieces. There are five types of robots that are used in the industry: collaborative, cartesian SCARA, cylindrical and articulated. The payload capacity, freedom of movement and size of the robot will determine which type you choose. Industrial robots are used to optimize manufacturing processes for a healthy and efficient process.

Driving Factors

The demand for industrial robots is high in many industries like automotive, pharmaceuticals as well as consumer electronics and packaging. The type of robot they require to be placed throughout their sites to reduce costs and harness industrial activity is what drives this need. For example, the consumer electronics industry could deploy collaborative robotics more quickly to increase production flexibility.

Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute is a private-public association that aims to improve the US manufacturing industry’s competitiveness through partnerships and the development of new robotics solutions. The US Department of Defense finances it. The institute requested rapid, high-impact projects in robotics for support of the quick response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act will fund the approved proposals. This kind of stimulating package encourages firms to create innovative solutions. India’s Government provided an incentive package of Rs 1.45 trillion by expanding the production-linked incentives (PLI), to 10 manufacturing sectors, with the main focus on automobile and automotive components. Japanese companies can shift to India and other countries with a subsidy of USD 221 millions from the Japanese government as part its China exit strategy.

Restraining Factors

Robotic automation projects can be difficult, especially for companies that have never had to do this before. Not only is it expensive to purchase the robot but also for programming, maintenance, integration and programming. Sometimes, custom integrations may be necessary, which can increase overall costs. Sometimes, companies may not have the infrastructure and space necessary to deploy robots. Because SMEs tend to be involved in low-volume production it can prove difficult to get a return on investment.

Companies that have inconstant or seasonal production schedules are another example of this issue. Rapidly changing consumer preferences will demand frequent programming of robots. Products must be updated on an average basis every year. It is also possible to over-automate. The US auto industry used a greater degree of automation than its Japanese counterparts. As product lines and consumer demand changed, this led to increased costs and made many robots obsolete or inefficient.

Market Key Trends

E-commerce is benefiting from the increasing popularity of online shopping by consumers. Integration of automated robotic systems has become a top priority for warehouse owners, distributors, merchants, and warehouse managers. It is important to meet deadlines, reduce labor costs, improve production efficiency, and increase productivity at every stage. This is one important aspect of robot deployment. Many companies are developing innovative solutions throughout the logistics value chain. These include self-driving trucks and intelligent warehouses.

Recent development

February 2020: FANUC signed a framework arrangement with BMW AG, whereby FANUC will supply 3500 robots for the construction of new production lines. These robots will help develop the future generation of BMW models and current models.

March 2020: -FANUC unveiled the CRX 10-iA collaborative robot. The new robot is capable of performing highly functional tasks and can also perform repetitive tasks with a flip motion.

ABB announced that it had acquired Codian Robotics (Netherlands) in October 2020. This Dutch company was a major provider of delta robotics, used primarily for high precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics’ offering includes a Hygienic Design Line, which is ideal for industries that require hygiene such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals. ABB will increase its offering of delta robots through the acquisition.

KUKA(Germany), announced in September 2020 its new SCARA robotics under the KR SCARA range-up. The robots excel in small parts assembly and material handling. The robots will primarily be available to those in cost-sensitive markets.

ABB (Switzerland), has launched the IRB 1300 articulated, industrial robot in August 2020. It will be able to quickly lift heavy objects and loads of irregular or complex shapes.

Key Companies

ABB

Adept Technology

Denso Wave

DURR

Fanuc

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Seiko Epson

Yaskawa Electric

Unimation

Segmentation

Type

AGV

Laser Processing Robotics

Vacuum Robotics

Cleaning Robotics

Application

Construction

Home Appliances

Electronic

Automative

Food

Medical

