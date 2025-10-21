Indurance Crisis for Limousine Services in the United States

The National Limousine Association (NLA) is raising urgent concerns over a deepening insurance crisis that could endanger thousands of small and mid-sized chauffeured transportation companies across the United States.

A new study by the University Transportation Research Center (UTRC), titled “Curbing the Limousine Insurance Crisis,” exposes unsustainable increases in insurance premiums — even for operators with spotless safety records.

According to the report:

25% saw increases above 25%, despite nearly half reporting no claims.

saw increases above , despite nearly half reporting no claims. 79% have formal safety programs, but these are often ignored by insurers.

“This report confirms what our members have been experiencing firsthand: a broken insurance system that penalizes safe operators and threatens the future of our industry,” said Brett Barenholtz, President of the NLA. “We need immediate reforms to protect small businesses, ensure fair pricing, and restore balance to the marketplace.”

The report identifies key causes — including insurance fraud, inflated legal settlements, and regulatory delays — and proposes a three-tiered solution framework:

Immediate operator strategies: adoption of telematics and alternative insurance models. Regulatory reforms: faster rate approvals and recognition of safety programs. Legal reforms aim to reduce excessive litigation and third-party lawsuit funding.

Matt Daus, Esq., Transportation Technology Chair at UTRC, urged immediate action: “The very existence of the industry is at stake. This report cannot sit on a shelf — it’s a blueprint for meaningful change.”

The NLA is calling on policymakers, insurers, and industry stakeholders to collaborate on swift reforms to stabilize premiums and ensure the continued vitality of the nation’s chauffeured transportation industry.